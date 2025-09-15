The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was Found Under the Truck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 15, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was deployed to Salt Lake City, Utah, after an incendiary device was reportedly found under the truck of a Fox affiliate that was on-site covering the Charlie Kirk assassination. Local law enforcement and the bomb squad were also deployed. Two men were also arrested. The device was discovered under the vehicle last Friday (via Fox News):

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two men in Utah after a bomb was found underneath a FOX 13 News vehicle in Salt Lake City, according to official reports.

The suspects, Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, are facing multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction and Possessing Explosive Devices. 

The device was found on Friday, Sept. 12 and determined to be real, FOX 13 reported. Officials said the device had been lit but "failed to function." 

The Salt Lake City Police Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad located the device under a FOX 13 News vehicle that was parked next to an occupied building. 

Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir—so, these guys were Amish, right? Were they also ultra-MAGA, like the suspected Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shacked up with a. transgender and engraved ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition. Apparently, these two details make Robinson an ultra-right-winger in the eyes of the online Left, who are convinced this guy was a Kirk follower. 

Robinson was apprehended by police on Friday as well. 

