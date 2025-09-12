Jen Psaki: Trump's Remarks on Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Escalating the Situation

President Donald Trump was distraught, rightly, over the death of his friend Charlie Kirk. Kirk, 31, was one of the most influential activists in the country. He was assassinated on Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. An assassin’s bullet hit him in the neck while answering a question. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The president denounced violent leftist rhetoric that contributed to the death of Kirk, and he’s right.

On MSNBC, they were aghast, with host Jen Psaki claiming that Trump's remarks were an escalation of sorts. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was obviously taking the route that presidents need to be conciliatory and willing to bring the country together, and we don’t have that right now. It’s crap. Trump could deliver the most rational, most compassionate stanzas about anything with learned diction, and these people would still hate him. Why? Because he’s Donald J. Trump, a Democrat election killer.

Psaki: Trump’s comments on Charlie Kirk assassination are creating an “escalation” of the situation.



Fire the entire network. pic.twitter.com/nTlq2vKLaS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

Even with tragic events not involving Trump, Democrats still blame him, thinking that he’s the reason why leftists are shooting conservatives. You read that right: Donald J. Trump’s supposedly out-of-control rhetoric is causing liberals to kill conservatives. You have it backwards, you clowns. If anything, left-wingers would take shots at him. Oh, wait; that’s already happened.

In the coming days, prepare for liberals to engage in terrible gaslighting, how they’re years years-long campaign of demonizing us is, in fact, our fault, or outright memory-holing altogether of the times these clowns went on CNN and MSNBC to issue an array of threats against Trump supporters. We’re done playing this game.

Old and young know the legacy media’s game, and they’re not playing. It’s over. They will weaponize and exploit anything to damage Trump, and it has long reached the point of being pathetic.

Go to hell, MSNBC. We’re right and you’re wrong. But please, if you want to do better, change our minds. We’re willing to have conversations. It’s you people who wish for your audience to take shots at us. When it’s leftists committing political violence against conservatives, you can’t blame Trump for inciting the rhetoric. I think it’s your copy on the teleprompters and the utterly insane guests you have daily.

BREAKING: President Trump just released an Oval Office address on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Stop what you're doing right now and watch this.



"Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before...May God bless his memory." pic.twitter.com/PHbkcqVjtg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

