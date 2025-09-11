After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a...
Is Chris Murphy Going to Explain These Remarks Now that Charlie Kirk Has...
'My Party Is the F**king Worst': Young Dem Rips His Own Side for...
The NYT's Obituary for Charlie Kirk Is an Absolute Disgrace
President Trump’s Resolve to ‘Never Forget’
Evil’s Bare Fangs
Trump’s Re-Masculinizing of American Couldn’t Come Soon Enough
Remembering 9/11
9/11: Islam-West Interface
You May Not Realize How Instrumental Kirk Was in Vance's Political Rise. Read...
VIP
Days Before Kirk's Assassination, Feminist Website Boasts About Paying Witches to 'Curse'...
Why Is America So Polarized? I Can Tell You.
Saudi Arabia Cannot Escape Responsibility for 9/11
Socialism Appeals to Humanity’s Base Instincts
Tipsheet

Did TMZ Staffers Cheer About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? The Video Is Damning.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

During a livestream on TMZ, there were audible cheers when founder Harvey Levin announced the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a conservative activist, was assassinated in Orem, Utah, during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was struck in the throat by an assassin’s bullet. The shooter in this attack is still at large. Levin had to do damage control, saying that the staffers were really raving about a car chase, not the death of Mr. Kirk. 

Advertisement

Levin apologized for the tone deaf moment:

As Harvey and Charles were reporting the developments in our newsroom, there were employees in another part of the building watching a car chase.

The people watching that car chase began laughing and clapping in reaction to what they were seeing, but we want to make it clear ... they were not cheering in response to the assassination. 

Nevertheless ... watching a car chase at that moment was tone deaf, and the sounds of laughter at that crucial moment were totally out of line. 

We apologize to anyone who heard that as we were in the middle of covering such a tragic story.

Do you believe them?

Recommended

After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

James Woods is highly skeptical, but can you blame him? It's very weak sauce.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Is Chris Murphy Going to Explain These Remarks Now that Charlie Kirk Has Been Assassinated? Matt Vespa
The NYT's Obituary for Charlie Kirk Is an Absolute Disgrace Matt Vespa
'My Party Is the F**king Worst': Young Dem Rips His Own Side for Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
An MSNBC Political Analyst Just Got Fired Over These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
Advertisement