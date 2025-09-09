Colorado Sheriff Was Forced to Release a Violent Criminal Thanks to Democrats' Soft-on-Cri...
NYPD Issues Alert for 'Dangerous' Career Criminal Wanted In Connection With Queens Double...
Idaho Teen Critically Hurt After Being Hit by Alleged Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver...
VIP
Brian Stelter, and the Press, Are Unraveling Over the Train Killing They Are...
Vice President Vance Tells Democrats Crime Is Not 'Systemic' but Due to Small...
President Trump Announces Release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, Held Hostage by Hezbollah Since 20...
U.K. Authorities Cover and Plan to Remove Banksy Artwork Critical of Government Censorship
A Year Later Waukesha School Silent on Trans-Identifying Teen’s Columbine-Like Plot
Hollywood Celebrities Pledge to Boycott Israeli Film Companies, Citing 'Apartheid and Geno...
AOC’s ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Tour Looks More Like a Luxury Vacation
Dhillon: Reparations Plan Proposed by North Carolina County Is Against Federal Law
Democrat Rep Threatens Shutdown Over ICE: Prioritizes Ideology Over Security
VIP
Hollywood Chooses Hamas Over Israel
Biden’s Economic Mirage: Nearly a Million Phantom Jobs Disappear
Tipsheet

Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 09, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We knew this was going to be the case: President Trump was going to have to claw his way through Biden’s army of lunatic district judges to enact his agenda. His team was prepared. While Attorney General Pam Bondi might have shot her mouth off about Jeffrey Epstein, her department has been at the ready to appeal all the things slapped down illegally by these district court clowns who think they’re the executive.

Advertisement

It’s a judicial coup, and the Supreme Court’s emergency docket has never been livelier. Mr. Trump executed a pocket recession on foreign aid, halting some $4.9 billion, which was subsequently overturned by the local courts last week. Chief Justice John Roberts just upheld it (via Associated Press): 

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily kept in place the Trump administration’s decision to freeze nearly $5 billion in foreign aid. 

Roberts acted on the administration’s emergency appeal to the Supreme Court in a case involving billions of dollars in congressionally approved aid. President Donald Trump said last month that he would not spend the money, invoking disputed authority that was last used by a president roughly 50 years ago. 

The high court order is temporary, though it suggests the justices will reverse a lower court ruling that withholding the funding was likely illegal. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled last week that Congress would have to approve the decision to withhold the funding. 

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Keep stacking sandbags and make sure those bayonets remain fixed—we still have many more legal duels with this out-of-control court system.

Tags:

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Democrat Rep Threatens Shutdown Over ICE: Prioritizes Ideology Over Security Sarah Arnold
Tom Homan Just Made MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Look Like an Even Bigger Fool Amy Curtis
Colorado Sheriff Was Forced to Release a Violent Criminal Thanks to Democrats' Soft-on-Crime Legislation Amy Curtis
DOJ Steps in With Federal Charge for Heinous Charlotte Murderer Katie Pavlich
An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message for Gov. Pritzker Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement