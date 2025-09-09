Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid

We knew this was going to be the case: President Trump was going to have to claw his way through Biden’s army of lunatic district judges to enact his agenda. His team was prepared. While Attorney General Pam Bondi might have shot her mouth off about Jeffrey Epstein, her department has been at the ready to appeal all the things slapped down illegally by these district court clowns who think they’re the executive.

Advertisement

It’s a judicial coup, and the Supreme Court’s emergency docket has never been livelier. Mr. Trump executed a pocket recession on foreign aid, halting some $4.9 billion, which was subsequently overturned by the local courts last week. Chief Justice John Roberts just upheld it (via Associated Press):

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts halted the release of billions in congressionally appropriated funds for international aid groups, letting President Trump exercise unilateral authority over money earmarked by Congress — for now. @KelseyReichmann https://t.co/cEPjo9aAVl — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) September 9, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily kept in place the Trump administration’s decision to freeze nearly $5 billion in foreign aid. Roberts acted on the administration’s emergency appeal to the Supreme Court in a case involving billions of dollars in congressionally approved aid. President Donald Trump said last month that he would not spend the money, invoking disputed authority that was last used by a president roughly 50 years ago. The high court order is temporary, though it suggests the justices will reverse a lower court ruling that withholding the funding was likely illegal. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled last week that Congress would have to approve the decision to withhold the funding.

Keep stacking sandbags and make sure those bayonets remain fixed—we still have many more legal duels with this out-of-control court system.