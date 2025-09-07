JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll

Yes, I voted for this: Vice President JD Vance put some liberal troll in a body bag after this person whined that the Trump administration wasted a bunch of Venezuelan gang members.

Advertisement

Brian Krassenstein accused Vance and the Trump administration of war crimes for the strike that turned a bunch of these gangbangers into charcoal briquettes, which Mr. Vance had no time for.

“I don’t give a s**t what you call it,” the vice president said. Krassenstein says Vance should be—get this—impeached for the tweet.

Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

I don’t give a shit what you call it — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

🤣 UPDATE: Brian Krassenstein DEMANDS the impeachment of VP JD Vance for nuking him on X.



"He should be impeached for this tweet." pic.twitter.com/2D3TqjAt9R — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

To recap, the Trump administration released a video of them destroying a boat full of Tren de Aragua members.Normies would support this, whereas liberals think these guys should have been arrested and given a trial, apparently. They're a terrorist organization. Justice is a missile strike (via CBS News):

The deadly U.S. military strike in the Caribbean this week on a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela is the latest measure President Trump has taken to combat the threat he sees from the Tren de Aragua gang. The White House has offered few details on Tuesday's attack and insists the 11 people aboard were members of the gang. The criminal organization, which traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison, is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortions and human smuggling. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned Wednesday that the United States will keep assets positioned in the Caribbean and strike anyone "trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco terrorist."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!