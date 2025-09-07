What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most...
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both
Chipocolypse & 55%
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government'
Can Winsome Win?
The Song Is Over
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 284: Why ‘Jesus Walks on Water’ Applies to...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Response to Hostage-Takers
Russia Launches Massive Airstrike on Ukraine as Trump Urges Europe to Cut Off...
The Left Belittles Prayer - but God Is What We Need
Former Michigan Employee Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Identity Theft Over $2.8M
Trump: Chicago To See 'Department of War'
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit
Tipsheet

JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 07, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Yes, I voted for this: Vice President JD Vance put some liberal troll in a body bag after this person whined that the Trump administration wasted a bunch of Venezuelan gang members.

Advertisement

Brian Krassenstein accused Vance and the Trump administration of war crimes for the strike that turned a bunch of these gangbangers into charcoal briquettes, which Mr. Vance had no time for.

“I don’t give a s**t what you call it,” the vice president said. Krassenstein says Vance should be—get this—impeached for the tweet.

To recap, the Trump administration released a video of them destroying a boat full of Tren de Aragua members.Normies would support this, whereas liberals think these guys should have been arrested and given a trial, apparently. They're a terrorist organization. Justice is a missile strike (via CBS News):

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The deadly U.S. military strike in the Caribbean this week on a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela is the latest measure President Trump has taken to combat the threat he sees from the Tren de Aragua gang.

The White House has offered few details on Tuesday's attack and insists the 11 people aboard were members of the gang. The criminal organization, which traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison, is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortions and human smuggling.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned Wednesday that the United States will keep assets positioned in the Caribbean and strike anyone "trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco terrorist."

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

JD VANCE VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process Matt Vespa
Chipocolypse & 55% Kevin McCullough
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit Scott McClallen
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government' Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement