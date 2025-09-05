New Emails Shed More Light on the Biden Autopen Fiasco. It Was Total...
Minneapolis Shooter Had Another Target...and It Wasn't Annunciation School

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Robert “Robin” Westman shot and killed two kids at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Another 17 were wounded during the attack, which was during a mass commemorating the new school year. Yet, Westman had another primary target, though it would mean the attack on the school couldn’t have been executed: the transgender shooter was quite adamant about killing a former girlfriend who identifies as a furry. This girlfriend is cited as the root of Westman’s suffering in his ramblings  (via NY Post):

Deranged transgender Minnesota shooter Robin Westman had recently dumped his longtime girlfriend, raging about her “blue hair and pronouns” — and complaining about not being able to murder her because it “would really f–k up” his plans to massacre kids. 

The 23-year-old maniac, who slaughtered two children and injured 18 other people at a Minneapolis Catholic school, had only recently called it quits with his partner of several years before last week’s bloodshed, his dad previously revealed. 

The ex has been identified by the Daily Mail as 22-year-old Abigail Bodick, who the outlet called a “furry.” Bodick was previously pictured on social media wearing cat ears and whiskers at an anime convention earlier this year. 

In the series of sick documents linked to Westman after the shooting, Westman had repeatedly referred to a person named “Aby” and “Abbey” — calling them a “catalyst” for his deranged behavior and the “root of my suffering.” 

Westman committed suicide shortly after he fired into the church on August 27.

Notice how this story has died quickly ever since Westman was identified as transgender and anti-Trump. The shooter hated everyone, but there was nothing the media could use to attack conservatives. Instead, we've seen the media play games, like not knowing what the motive was.

