We Know How Joe Biden Got That Massive Head Scar

Former President Joe Biden was seen with a huge scar on his head over Labor Day weekend. It wasn’t some small injury either. Did he fall? Hey, we were subjected to days of liberal hysterics about President Donald J. Trump being dead because he opted to take a few days off from owning the media. The scar was noticeable, and we learned the reason last night (via NY Post):

Former Pres. Biden was recently spotted with a large scar on his head. His office says he recently underwent Mohs surgery for skin cancer. @DavidMuir reports. pic.twitter.com/VhFRyeYM9f — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 5, 2025

Former President Joe Biden sparked concern after he was seen with a massive gash on his head while greeting people in Delaware over Labor Day weekend. Shocking footage shared on social media showed the frail 82-year-old sporting a noticeably red wound across the front of his head, partly hidden by his white hair, while leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach. “I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Fred Karger, who filmed the video and shared it to X Tuesday, told Inside Edition, which first broke the news Thursday. “I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Fred Karger, who filmed the video, told the outlet. […] Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure used to treat skin cancer, his rep told The Post Thursday. The surgery removes thin layers of skin one at a time, sparing the healthy tissue around it, until all cancerous cells are gone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Biden is already suffering from prostate cancer, which was not disclosed during his presidency. Biden’s health has been a source of palace intrigue since his doctors likely hid that ailment, along with his mental health decline. So, excuse us if we have questions about new scars from one of the most secretive White Houses in recent memory.

