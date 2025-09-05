New Emails Shed More Light on the Biden Autopen Fiasco. It Was Total...
Minneapolis Shooter Had Another Target...and It Wasn't Annunciation School
He Spit on Him? The Start of the 2025 NFL Season Didn't Disappoint...
VIP
Moses Deserves a Refund
Trump to Sign Executive Order Renaming the Department of Defense
VIP
Amy Coney Barrett Was Just Asked About Those Jabs She Took at Jackson...
Britain, Land of the Unfree
Unleashing America’s Energy Once and for All Means Overhauling Energy Permitting
When Our Elected Officials Misunderstand America’s Creed, It’s Time for a Correction
Iran’s Resistance Axis: Enter the Polisario Front
American Taxpayers Pay Twice for Policies that Grant In-State Tuition to Illegal Aliens
Invade New Orleans
Nigel Farage Schools Democrats on True Meaning of Free Speech
Congress Begins Collecting America’s Overseas IOUs
Tipsheet

We Know How Joe Biden Got That Massive Head Scar

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 05, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Former President Joe Biden was seen with a huge scar on his head over Labor Day weekend. It wasn’t some small injury either. Did he fall? Hey, we were subjected to days of liberal hysterics about President Donald J. Trump being dead because he opted to take a few days off from owning the media. The scar was noticeable, and we learned the reason last night (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Former President Joe Biden sparked concern after he was seen with a massive gash on his head while greeting people in Delaware over Labor Day weekend. 

Shocking footage shared on social media showed the frail 82-year-old sporting a noticeably red wound across the front of his head, partly hidden by his white hair, while leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach. 

“I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Fred Karger, who filmed the video and shared it to X Tuesday, told Inside Edition, which first broke the news Thursday. 

“I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Fred Karger, who filmed the video, told the outlet. 

[…] 

Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure used to treat skin cancer, his rep told The Post Thursday. 

The surgery removes thin layers of skin one at a time, sparing the healthy tissue around it, until all cancerous cells are gone, according to the Mayo Clinic. 

Recommended

Sen. Bernie Sanders' Outburst at RFK Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden is already suffering from prostate cancer, which was not disclosed during his presidency. Biden’s health has been a source of palace intrigue since his doctors likely hid that ailment, along with his mental health decline. So, excuse us if we have questions about new scars from one of the most secretive White Houses in recent memory.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DELAWARE HEALTHCARE JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Bernie Sanders' Outburst at RFK Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
New Emails Shed More Light on the Biden Autopen Fiasco. It Was Total Mayhem. Matt Vespa
Minneapolis Shooter Had Another Target...and It Wasn't Annunciation School Matt Vespa
Trump Waited in the Tall Grass for This Moment on Gun Rights. It's Going to Be Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Trump Astride at Seven Months Victor Davis Hanson
He Spit on Him? The Start of the 2025 NFL Season Didn't Disappoint With Cowboys-Eagles Game Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Bernie Sanders' Outburst at RFK Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement