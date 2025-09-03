Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing

Really, Politico? That’s the headline you went with regarding President Donald Trump’s health, which was a conspiracy theory push by crackpot liberals on social media. In case you missed it, some were wondering, and likely hoping, that Trump was either dead or suffering from a severe health emergency because we hadn’t seen him in days.

There’s this thing called Labor Day weekend, you demented clowns. He was powering down. He played a round of golf over the weekend, ending the gross speculation, but it’s funny that Politico’s headline on the matter was “Trump denies he’s dead.

the media has officially run out of fake scandals pic.twitter.com/6VshlOMfAb — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 2, 2025

This weekend, conspiracy theorists had a field day wondering whether President DONALD TRUMP was seriously ill, or even dead. Photos of the president were magnified, his voice was analyzed and his schedule was scrutinized. Trump, of course, is very much alive but was compelled to address the rumors today during an unrelated Oval Office announcement that the U.S. Space Command would be relocated to Huntsville, Alabama. “Last week, I did numerous news conferences. … And then I didn’t do any for two days and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him,’” the president said. Before today, Trump’s most recent “news conference” was last Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting. It lasted several hours. Former President JOE BIDEN “wouldn’t do them for months,” he added. “You wouldn’t see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him.” If this all seems strange, it shouldn’t. Suggesting the president is dead and replaced by a body double is a time-worn sport — but it’s becoming even more common of late. Trump himself promoted a theory in June that Biden was killed in 2020 and replaced by a body double, reposting a baseless suggestion by an anonymous Truth Social user that the former president was replaced with “clones” and “doubles” as well as “robotic engineered soulless mindless entities.”

Okay, first, we can joke around about Biden’s health because we were right: Joe was cooked, his staff covered for him, and no one knows who was running the country. His doctor likely hid his prostate cancer diagnosis, and those who affirmed his sound mental state barely saw him.

We knew something was wrong with Biden—and we were right, even though outlets, like Politico, would’ve likely ridiculed us. The legacy press went gung-ho in defending Joe’s health until they couldn’t after that CNN debate in June of 2024. Given how this administration hid Biden’s health, and even that of his top advisers, like Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was in the ICU over complications from a procedure relating to prostate cancer and never told anyone, it wouldn’t be shocking if Biden had died, and we didn’t know for weeks.

The Politico piece on these conspiracy theories is funny in some parts, especially with the Clinton body double, but it’s only after their guy collapsed under the lights that it became okay to talk about Joe Biden’s health. And the underpinning of this whole circus, being the hope that Trump is also deteriorating, is just so laughably transparent here.

Our guy is just flat-out better than your guy.

That’s the ballgame.

Biden’s senior advisors didn’t see him for weeks at a time. His own cabinet members said they met with him once in a 12-month period.



Trump didn’t ramble at a podium for one weekend and the media said he was dead. https://t.co/MqNxX0VvXz — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 2, 2025

