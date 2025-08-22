A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the Mental Health Cover-Up

We haven’t forgotten about the Joe Biden mental health cover-up. It’s ongoing. Congress is doing its job, and this week, a top Biden communications staffer refused to invoke the Fifth Amendment before House Oversight, dropping damning testimony that only reinforced why Congress should keep digging.

Ian Sams, who vociferously downplayed the former president’s mental health issues, admitted that he only met with Biden twice during his entire tenure at the White House. It essentially undercut everything said about Biden regarding his mental fitness by most of his top people (via NY Post):

🚨 BREAKING: Top Biden comms operative Ian Sams just testified before the House on Joe Biden's mental decline and CONTRADICTED the other interviews.



Sams only interacted with Biden *2 TIMES* - but constantly said how he knows Biden is mentally "at the top of his game."



"2… pic.twitter.com/G3RVyHqqIu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 21, 2025

Former White House spokesman Ian Sams spoke face-to-face with his boss, President Biden, on just two occasions during his more than two years in the administration, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters Thursday. “This was a huge interview today, and I think it contradicts everything that the former Biden people are saying with respect to the president’s mental fitness,” argued Comer, describing Sams’ appearance as “one of the most shocking” sit-downs yet. The two interactions, which the chairman described in a subsequent statement as “very limited,” were in addition to a virtual meeting Sams joined involving the 46th president and a phone call with Biden. “In fact, [former special counsel] Robert Hur spent more time with Joe Biden than Ian Sams,” added Comer, in reference to the prosecutor’s two-day interview with the president while investigating whether Biden “willfully” kept national security documents. […] One Biden White House colleague who worked with Sams throughout his employment there found it credible that he had virtually no access to Biden— noting both that Sams’ office was in the next-door Eisenhower Executive Office Building rather than the West Wing, and that he typically interacted with intermediaries such as communications chief Anita Dunn and White House counsels Staurt Delery and Ed Siskel.

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who Democrats dragged for noting that Joe Biden had severe memory problems during his deposition in the investigation regarding whether the vice president mishandled classified information, is further vindicated as well. He was right about Joe’s mental state. The Democrats continued to deny it until he imploded in that June 2024 debate with Trump on CNN.

And now, we turn to the autopen fiasco, because that’s another area where it’s obvious that the president had no idea what was going on, who he was pardoning, or granting clemency.

