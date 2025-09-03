Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing
The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming
Jen Psaki Actually Said This About Trump's Health
How Was This a Sensible Immigration Decision? And We Can Blame Joe Biden...
DC Mayor's Latest Decision Involving the Federal Takeover Will Likely Trigger Libs
VIP
Battle Between My Governors: California v. Texas
Moral Panic?
The Left’s Vision for America
VIP
Meet the Democratic Nazis of America
VIP
What the White House Just Did on LinkedIn Is Hilarious
Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold
The Media Don't Want to Revisit Their Russiagate Frenzy
Hostages Versus IDF Soldiers and Israel’s Security
Fire the Rest of the CDC Staff, Too
Tipsheet

Even Morning Joe Is Turning on Illinois Dems on Crime

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 03, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump made it clear that federal troops will be deployed in Chicago at some point, which led to opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. It’s an odd reaction since the Windy City had a brutal holiday weekend, where at least 50 people were shot. The residents of the city know it’s a warzone. Trump knows it, too. It’s another situation, where the president knows how his political enemies will react before they do. The game is over; it’s only a matter of when Democrats get crushed by polling for their support of criminality and letting the streets of Chicago run red, because ‘orange…man bad.’ 

Advertisement

Even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who is no fan of the president, is urging Pritzker to get on the phone and get something done to enhance public safety.

The problem here, Joe, is that that move makes sense, and Pritzker is a governor who lacks such sensibilities. Also, he’s staked his claim trying to keep Trump out of the state, though it’s symbolic only. He can’t stop Trump from deploying troops in Chicago. The Illinois Democratic Party has made it clear that they want the shootings and mayhem in Chicago to continue.

I mean, there could be no better juxtaposition here regarding the situation: the residents are suffering while the media and political class are woefully oblivious. 

Recommended

Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Jen Psaki Actually Said This About Trump's Health Matt Vespa
The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming Matt Vespa
Moral Panic? John Stossel
Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing Matt Vespa
How Was This a Sensible Immigration Decision? And We Can Blame Joe Biden for It. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement