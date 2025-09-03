Even Morning Joe Is Turning on Illinois Dems on Crime

President Trump made it clear that federal troops will be deployed in Chicago at some point, which led to opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. It’s an odd reaction since the Windy City had a brutal holiday weekend, where at least 50 people were shot. The residents of the city know it’s a warzone. Trump knows it, too. It’s another situation, where the president knows how his political enemies will react before they do. The game is over; it’s only a matter of when Democrats get crushed by polling for their support of criminality and letting the streets of Chicago run red, because ‘orange…man bad.’

Even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who is no fan of the president, is urging Pritzker to get on the phone and get something done to enhance public safety.

🚨JOE SCARBOROUGH: "JB Pritzker should do something radical...Pick up the phone. Call the president...Let's partner up" to solve crime.



The left has lost Morning Joe on crime. pic.twitter.com/LfK3CGDqev — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

The problem here, Joe, is that that move makes sense, and Pritzker is a governor who lacks such sensibilities. Also, he’s staked his claim trying to keep Trump out of the state, though it’s symbolic only. He can’t stop Trump from deploying troops in Chicago. The Illinois Democratic Party has made it clear that they want the shootings and mayhem in Chicago to continue.

I mean, there could be no better juxtaposition here regarding the situation: the residents are suffering while the media and political class are woefully oblivious.

CNN: There were 50+ people shot in Chicago. 30 different shootings. Seven people killed.



Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez: "Trump is a dictator." pic.twitter.com/MoiJYwnTBH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

🚨CNN's Brianna Keilar downplays a BLOODY Labor Day Weekend:



"Chicago did experience a particularly brutal Labor Day Weekend...but across the board, crime is still down!" pic.twitter.com/CcvO2uTaVE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

Southside Chicago Resident:



"You see a lot of crazy stuff...This kind of stuff, it happens ALL THE TIME, but a lot of people who don't live in these areas — They don't get to see it." pic.twitter.com/thO1LnJAv6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

