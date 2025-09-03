Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing
What the White House Just Did on LinkedIn Is Hilarious
A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend
Tipsheet

Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 03, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Jeffrey Epstein story was bound to become a circus, and the chances doubled once Democrats and the liberal media thought they could use it to take down President Donald Trump. The derangement exhibited by these people has long reached epic levels, to the point where rumor and speculation has replaced reality and facts. Also, isn’t this a form of re-victimization? We’ll get to that in a second. 

First, there was a presser with Epstein’s reported victims on the steps of the Capitol. Later, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson asked if any of the survivors saw Donald Trump do “doing anything inappropriate as it related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

They all said no. 

I thought this was about justice for the victims, who were abused by the dead New York financier and his right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell, who Democrats lusted to be deposed, got deposed, and then also exonerated Trump. It’s funny how this cracked out Law and Order: SVU-style circus on the Hill is couched as a crusade for transparency, but Trump is seen as the main villain. Again, not shocking, not surprising, and absolutely how we all expected this to go down. 

Justice for the victims, but also ‘show me where Trump touched you on the doll.’ 

God, the legacy media is trash—an evergreen statement.

