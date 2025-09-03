Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems.

The Jeffrey Epstein story was bound to become a circus, and the chances doubled once Democrats and the liberal media thought they could use it to take down President Donald Trump. The derangement exhibited by these people has long reached epic levels, to the point where rumor and speculation has replaced reality and facts. Also, isn’t this a form of re-victimization? We’ll get to that in a second.

First, there was a presser with Epstein’s reported victims on the steps of the Capitol. Later, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson asked if any of the survivors saw Donald Trump do “doing anything inappropriate as it related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

"Did anybody see or hear of the President himself doing ANYTHING inappropriate as it related to Jeffrey Epstein?"



Epstein survivors say "NO!" pic.twitter.com/t7d7UQawkx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

The buried lede: Every single one said no. https://t.co/IkhYrlF0qN — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 3, 2025

They all said no.

I thought this was about justice for the victims, who were abused by the dead New York financier and his right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell, who Democrats lusted to be deposed, got deposed, and then also exonerated Trump. It’s funny how this cracked out Law and Order: SVU-style circus on the Hill is couched as a crusade for transparency, but Trump is seen as the main villain. Again, not shocking, not surprising, and absolutely how we all expected this to go down.

James Comer TORCHES Democrat Leger Fernandez on the exploitation of Epstein's victims:



"The hearing's gonna be geared towards seeking justice for the victims, not scoring political points like y'all want."



"You're mad because she exonerated Trump!" pic.twitter.com/dGC3SezxrL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

Justice for the victims, but also ‘show me where Trump touched you on the doll.’

God, the legacy media is trash—an evergreen statement.

The lawyer for Epstein's victims just said that President Trump HELPED VICTIMS all the way back in 2009! pic.twitter.com/SBO1RXpPPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

