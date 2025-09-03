VIP
Battle Between My Governors: California v. Texas
DC Mayor's Latest Decision Involving the Federal Takeover Will Likely Trigger Libs

Matt Vespa
September 03, 2025
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser may stick her foot in her mouth, but she’s also the only Democrat running a city in a somewhat sensible manner. I know the bar is low, but her latest decision is going to cause a riot on the city council.

President Trump federalized the DC police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order. It’s worked, even Bowser admitted that, though she couched it with her opposition to masked ICE raids. Some members of the city council were infuriated by the mayor's acknowledgment of a Trump-led public safety initiative. It’s so successful that she ordered local police to work with federal law enforcement on an indefinite basis. It’s a solid move since Trump’s DC takeover ends next week (via WaPo):

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Tuesday ordered indefinite coordination between the city and federal law enforcement officials, a powerful indication of her willingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s effort to take over public safety in the capital city. 

Bowser issued an executive order that requires local coordination with federal law enforcement “to the maximum extent allowable by law within the District.” The order gives no expiration date. 

By law, Trump’s federalization of the D.C. police force lasts 30 days and is set to expire next week. Bowser’s announcement may quell any showdown over what happens after that deadline passes by authorizing continued coordination between the city and federal authorities. 

What city is next? Well, Chicago was put on notice that increased federal resources are coming, whether they like it or not. They haven’t taken care of their crime problem. Trump will.

Tags:

LAW AND ORDER

