Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 02, 2025 5:05 PM
Labor Day weekend was a mess in Chicago. At least 50 people were shot, with several fatalities. The days of rants against a potential deployment of federal resources to curb the violence from Illinois Democrats, specifically from Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, have made them look exceptionally foolish. No one wants this—even residents support anything to make their communities and neighborhoods safer. It seems only the pampered political class is against it. Today, the president said that federal troops will be deployed in Chicago, but did not say when (via Politico):

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his administration was “going in” and would deploy the National Guard to Chicago — but did not specify when. 

“Chicago’s very interesting, because I watched them say ‘We don’t need help, we’re safe,’ but two weeks ago, they had six people murdered and they had 24 people hit by bullets,” he said. “Chicago is a hellhole right now.” 

Trump has for weeks indicated he was considering Chicago as a future location for his crackdown on crime. His definitive indication Tuesday he would deploy the National Guard is an escalation of past statements. 

“We’re going in. I didn’t say when. We’re going in,” he said. 

Trump has forced Democrats to support a position that would keep violent crime raging in our cities. I expect local Democrats to seethe over this, but too bad. Trump won, and this public safety initiative is popular. Enough. This should’ve happened a long time ago.

And these antics just don't work anymore:

