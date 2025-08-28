Very Disappointing: Fox News Pushed Gun Control Yesterday During Their Minneapolis Shooting Coverage

I think the pod people are here, and they’ve taken over former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC). What the hell happened to this man? Once a darling of the conservative movement during the Obama years, Gowdy spoke like a CNN or MSNBC host commenting on the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Robert “Robin” Westman, a male who identified as a woman, opened fire and killed two school children. Seventeen others were injured in the attack, 14 of whom were students. Westman later committed suicide. Gowdy essentially said that there should be a debate about the Second Amendment, asking how many more of these tragedies do we need to endure before we have that debate.

Excuse me, sir? Who is this? He added that the only way to stop these shootings is to identify the suspects ahead of time or keep firearms out of their hands. You can see where we’re heading for rocky shoals here.

🚨 WTF? Fox News’ Trey Gowdy suggests GUN CONTROL after today’s tragedy in Minneapolis.



“How many school sho*tings before we're going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out of…it's always a young white male, almost always."



Shameful.



pic.twitter.com/H60qR3apqy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

“It's always a young white male, almost always,” Gowdy said.

Westman was transgender, Gowdy. You may be reading liberal talking points, but they don’t apply here.

The shooter was transgender, wrote “kill Donald Trump” among other things on the magazines—these are the Left’s people. Why are they committing mass shootings, because Westman isn’t the first transgender to do this.

Minnesota already has them.



So sick of this crap. https://t.co/VHvq2u68rm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!