Very Disappointing: Fox News Pushed Gun Control Yesterday During Their Minneapolis Shooting Coverage

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 28, 2025 6:50 AM
I think the pod people are here, and they’ve taken over former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC). What the hell happened to this man? Once a darling of the conservative movement during the Obama years, Gowdy spoke like a CNN or MSNBC host commenting on the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.   

Robert “Robin” Westman, a male who identified as a woman, opened fire and killed two school children. Seventeen others were injured in the attack, 14 of whom were students. Westman later committed suicide. Gowdy essentially said that there should be a debate about the Second Amendment, asking how many more of these tragedies do we need to endure before we have that debate. 

Excuse me, sir? Who is this? He added that the only way to stop these shootings is to identify the suspects ahead of time or keep firearms out of their hands. You can see where we’re heading for rocky shoals here. 

“It's always a young white male, almost always,” Gowdy said.  

Westman was transgender, Gowdy. You may be reading liberal talking points, but they don’t apply here.  

The shooter was transgender, wrote “kill Donald Trump” among other things on the magazines—these are the Left’s people. Why are they committing mass shootings, because Westman isn’t the first transgender to do this. 

