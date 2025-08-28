Some of Fox News' Coverage of the Minneapolis Shooting Seemed to Be Taking...
Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Devolved Into a Political Circus Last Night

Matt Vespa
August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Wednesday morning, Robert “Robin” Westman opened fire during a mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The service was held to mark the start of the new school year. Westman killed two children and wounded 17 others, 14 of whom were students. Westman committed suicide before police could make an arrest. The videos he posted before the attack are disturbing. The manifesto left behind was even more deranged and aberrant, fraught with anti-Trump, anti-religion, and antisemitic ramblings.  

Yet, Democrats wasted no time turning this event into a gun grab moment. Mayor Jacob Frey, who is fighting for his political life, opted to lecture the nation, saying we shouldn’t attack the transgender community, that our prayers were worthless, and gun confiscation was necessary. You’re outside of a Catholic school, dude. Read the room; prayer is sort of their thing. Also, who the hell are you to tell people how to grieve—this is why the Democratic Party brand is in the toilet. 

Last night, a prayer vigil for the victims turned into a political rally, where gun control was mentioned by almost every speaker, a point made by local news reporters who didn’t seem pleased that this event had devolved into a political circus. 

MSNBC was also stacked with gun-grabbing clowns yesterday. Democrats can’t make sensible arguments for their position because it’s trash, so they must hope for dead kids to make it for them. 

Such unserious people. 

