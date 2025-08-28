Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Devolved Into a Political Circus Last Night

Wednesday morning, Robert “Robin” Westman opened fire during a mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The service was held to mark the start of the new school year. Westman killed two children and wounded 17 others, 14 of whom were students. Westman committed suicide before police could make an arrest. The videos he posted before the attack are disturbing. The manifesto left behind was even more deranged and aberrant, fraught with anti-Trump, anti-religion, and antisemitic ramblings.

Yet, Democrats wasted no time turning this event into a gun grab moment. Mayor Jacob Frey, who is fighting for his political life, opted to lecture the nation, saying we shouldn’t attack the transgender community, that our prayers were worthless, and gun confiscation was necessary. You’re outside of a Catholic school, dude. Read the room; prayer is sort of their thing. Also, who the hell are you to tell people how to grieve—this is why the Democratic Party brand is in the toilet.

Last night, a prayer vigil for the victims turned into a political rally, where gun control was mentioned by almost every speaker, a point made by local news reporters who didn’t seem pleased that this event had devolved into a political circus.

Here's Fox 9 cutting away from the live feed of what turned into a Democrat-led political sermon the station aired for 15 minutes this evening near Annunciation in Minneapolis



News anchor Randy Meier expresses disgust and cameras cut away from the speakers. pic.twitter.com/8XDnN1ywLN — MN Up North Lake Guy (@MNUpNorthLakeG1) August 28, 2025

MSNBC was also stacked with gun-grabbing clowns yesterday. Democrats can’t make sensible arguments for their position because it’s trash, so they must hope for dead kids to make it for them.

MSNBC guest: Whether you like it or not — the only thing that will stop shootings like the one in MN is taking your guns away.



How about NO. pic.twitter.com/BvCjEKnrTT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2025

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey alludes to Australian gun confiscation on MSNBC with Jen Psaki.



"You know this has gone down in other countries and they said, we're not going to allow this anymore. We don't want this to happen anymore. We're going to do something about it." pic.twitter.com/q14p8ber2t — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 28, 2025

Klobuchar: The shooter was a madman. There's no way to pin an ideology on this. People should remember this as the facts come out about the manifesto. But what I learned from this once again is the guns are the problem. pic.twitter.com/3ZyN9rLR0K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

Such unserious people.

