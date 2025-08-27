Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety
The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 27, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Cracker Barrel had to turn back on their rebrand, or at least announce that their initial plan wasn’t going to be fully executed. Both sides hated it. The Democrats’ Twitter account trashed it. It’s led to its stock barreling toward annihilation. The front office and marketing team that spearheaded this rebrand should be fired, as they were reportedly informed by one of their investors that this plan would not be successful. 

Alas, the restaurant chain announced yesterday that it would restore the old logo.  

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again,” wrote President Trump on Truth Social.  

He wrote this post eight hours after he blasted the company for changing the logo. Is this the Trump effect? Maybe, but the reactions to the announcement were also gold:

