The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day

Cracker Barrel had to turn back on their rebrand, or at least announce that their initial plan wasn’t going to be fully executed. Both sides hated it. The Democrats’ Twitter account trashed it. It’s led to its stock barreling toward annihilation. The front office and marketing team that spearheaded this rebrand should be fired, as they were reportedly informed by one of their investors that this plan would not be successful.

🚨EXCLUSIVE. She knew. @CrackerBarrel CEO Julie Felss Masino and her board ignored warnings last year from investor Sardar Biglari that her "strategic transformation plan" and rebrand was "obvious folly."



🧵has the receipts from our new @FoxNews @FoxBusiness investigation. pic.twitter.com/T27If1kD8C — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) August 26, 2025

Alas, the restaurant chain announced yesterday that it would restore the old logo.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again,” wrote President Trump on Truth Social.

He wrote this post eight hours after he blasted the company for changing the logo. Is this the Trump effect? Maybe, but the reactions to the announcement were also gold:

The most insane thing about Cracker Barrel is that they alienated their core customer base to appease a woke fringe that feels too entitled to eat there anyway.pic.twitter.com/XP9rLo2tvb — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 27, 2025

pic.twitter.com/PGCzmyJU0P — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 27, 2025

🚨 LMAO! President Trump at 11AM: "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake"



Cracker Barrel, not even 8 hours later: *Goes back to the old logo, admits a mistake*



GOOD CHOICE, CRACKER BARREL! Taking business advice from 47 is a great move. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mOr73ytG7t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House issues a statement on @CrackerBarrel pic.twitter.com/aAw6Ku97ds — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 27, 2025

Calm down Uncle Herschel jesus. pic.twitter.com/dgJ2eAayPd — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 26, 2025

They realized the error of their ways. pic.twitter.com/o80zN5O8b2 — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) August 27, 2025

Not good enough. Bring back smoking in restaurants or the libs win. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 26, 2025

