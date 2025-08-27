Is This the Identity of the Minneapolis Church Shooter?
Tipsheet

LISTEN TO ME: Anti-Trump Clown Insists John Bolton Raid Impacts Us All

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 27, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When you trot out some anti-Trump resistance clown to comment on the John Bolton raid, you’re not doing anyone any favors. This whole narrative is dead—Trump won the 2024 election. Evidently, Americans thought the Democrats’ ‘Trump is a threat to our democracy’ was a load of crap, and it was. It never caught on because Democrats don’t know real people anymore. The fact that the January 6 Select Committee never resonated with voters was the biggest clue that this was a loser issue.  

Mr. Bolton’s home was raided by federal agents last Friday. It stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the mishandling of classified information. The former national security adviser is accused of transmitting sensitive materials to his wife and daughter before he was fired during the first Trump presidency. Miles Taylor, the author of the “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed in The New York Times, which confirmed the existence of a deep state against the president, attempted to argue that this raid was a dark moment in our history. Sorry, no. The fact that the liberal media and anti-Trump clowns are mad that no one cares about this raid is wildly entertaining.  

Taylor said that normal Americans who don’t seem to care about these moves because they target the elites and are not affecting them are wrong. But he said these people are wrong: ‘It is impacting them, because I said so.’ If the man is accused of mishandling classified information, you’re going to get a visit from federal agents. Taylor then listed a bunch of institutions corrupted by leftism and anti-Trump activism that needed housecleaning—this is what we voted for, dude. The majority voted for this. 

Thank you for your attention to this matter. 

What’s surreal is that Jeffrey Toobin had a reasoned take to kick off the segment, noting that independent judges approved the search warrants. 

