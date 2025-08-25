CNN Reporter Had the Perfect Example to Explain How Bad Dems Are Viewed by Voters

The Cracker Barrel has become the latest failed rebrand helmed by people who don’t know their audience. The chain was suffering; it needed new ideas, but the ones they adopted have not been well-received. Put it this way—even Democrats agreed that the new Cracker Barrel sucks:

We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too pic.twitter.com/XSzZcVQVd0 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 21, 2025

What do this restaurant chain and the Democratic Party have in common? Well, Americans hate both entities, which CNN’s Harry Enten used as an example to demonstrate again how voters have soured on Democrats, especially in key swing states. Pennsylvania and North Carolina, especially, are getting redder, which is lost on the liberal pundit class who would rather expound on how enhancing public safety is bad, how illegal alien crime is beneficial, and how the raid on John Bolton is fascism or something.

Their pet issues aren’t relatable to people who must work for a living, and the matters that working people can connect to—like crime—Democrats are on the other side of. It’s why the GOP voter registration position in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina is at its best in 20 years.

As the Republican party sits in the best position they've been in for the past 20 years, Harry Enten inversely compares the Democratic brand to the new Cracker Barrel logo: "Bad, bad, bad!"



"My goodness gracious for Republicans, they are converting old former Democrats to their… pic.twitter.com/xd329uOSHQ — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 25, 2025

“My goodness gracious, for Republicans, they are converting old former Democrats to their side of the ledger, as well as picking up new voters, registering new voters. And it absolutely paid off for them back in the 2024 election,” said Enten.

Still, don't get complacent. Keep running up the score.

CNN: Republicans in the best position with voter registration in over 20 years



GOP Registration gains vs Trump’s 1st term:



Pennsylvania: 🔴 Republicans +8%

North Carolina : 🔴 Republicans +8%

Nevada: 🔴 Republicans +6%

Arizona: 🔴 Republicans +3% pic.twitter.com/PYSvJdcsbh — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 26, 2025

