Tipsheet

CNN Reporter Had the Perfect Example to Explain How Bad Dems Are Viewed by Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Cracker Barrel has become the latest failed rebrand helmed by people who don’t know their audience. The chain was suffering; it needed new ideas, but the ones they adopted have not been well-received. Put it this way—even Democrats agreed that the new Cracker Barrel sucks:

What do this restaurant chain and the Democratic Party have in common? Well, Americans hate both entities, which CNN’s Harry Enten used as an example to demonstrate again how voters have soured on Democrats, especially in key swing states. Pennsylvania and North Carolina, especially, are getting redder, which is lost on the liberal pundit class who would rather expound on how enhancing public safety is bad, how illegal alien crime is beneficial, and how the raid on John Bolton is fascism or something. 

Their pet issues aren’t relatable to people who must work for a living, and the matters that working people can connect to—like crime—Democrats are on the other side of. It’s why the GOP voter registration position in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina is at its best in 20 years.

Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It
“My goodness gracious, for Republicans, they are converting old former Democrats to their side of the ledger, as well as picking up new voters, registering new voters. And it absolutely paid off for them back in the 2024 election,” said Enten. 

Still, don't get complacent. Keep running up the score. 

