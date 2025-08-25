Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It

Bill Maher remains possibly the only liberal who might not like Donald Trump, but understands him, at least better than most Democratic Party operatives. Is that saying much? No, but who are we kidding here—Maher despises the president politically. He graciously accepted a dinner to dine with the president, noted that he quarterbacked most of that night’s discussions, and felt he could speak freely, whereas he’d be walking on eggshells among Democrats. Trump knows Bill’s schtick, too. He signed a document containing all the disparaging comments made by the HBO host about Mr. Trump. The comedian angered his colleagues for eating dinner with the president and walking away, admitting that he is not evil incarnate. And that reaction is why Maher says Democrats keep losing.

This party has lost it, and not just rationally. Politically, its base and activist wing cannot connect with voters. For now, they seem comfortable being snobby, exclusionary, and totally unhinged about every aspect of public policy. You don’t need to be a seasoned political junkie to know that being pro-illegal alien, pro-crime, anti-police, and pro-child mutilation isn’t going to resonate. The lack of messaging and leadership compounds it. Sure, Democrats have leaders, but Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, isn’t it, and neither is Ms. Jasmine Crockett. While threading his usual jabs and making light of this glaring issue for Democrats, Maher points out why Trump is back. It’s not hard: he connects with voters. I don’t care about his swipes calling Trump a hypocrite; most voters know their politicians are scumbags. If they accomplish things they enjoy, they will give out a lot of passes. Bill Clinton is a credibly accused rapist. He was elected twice.

Trump touches on the everyday things and proudly is not cut from the D.C. cloth. That remains his appeal. When the Democrats attacked him for being a threat to democracy, Trump promised to end taxes on tips. What do you think did better? It’s not hard. He’s a president who is adept at knowing the pulse of the nation, and the Left’s unbridled hatred of him has led to them not respecting his political acumen, which has always screwed them in the end. Trump is now looking to reclassify marijuana, which Maher mocked, meaning the president has finally come around to his issue. The entire monologue was about how Trump was able to take issues away from Democrats, find those voters on the margins, and how those moves, mocked by the media, led to the YMCA being blasted on election night (via RealClearPolitics):

Elections are won on the margins, by a coalition of little things that hit people personally. Trump gets this, and he feels your "pain in the ass." pic.twitter.com/2pjfNwqvdN — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 23, 2025





And finally, new rule, I told you so, I've been telling Democrats for years the Republicans are gonna steal pot from you as an issue and now Trump says we're looking at reclassification and we'll make a determination. What'd you expect? He is the master at winning votes from small groups who are passionate about one issue. Picking up a couple percent here, a couple there, until on election night it's YMCA. While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America, Trump says, hey waitress, how'd you like to pay no tax on those tips? Remember that? And everybody was like, why didn't we think of that? Las Vegas is a town where everybody gets tips, so maybe that's why Trump was the first Republican to win Nevada in 20 years. You know by how much? 50.59%. Because napalm in the morning smells like victory. He did it with the tips, he got the TikTok vote, he got the people for whom toilets are very important vote, he got the enough of taking our shoes off at the airport vote, the crypto bro vote, the tech bro vote, the bro bro vote. He got rappers and kale eaters. Oh yeah, Bobby Kennedy will never be president but his make America healthy again people, oh that's another I don't know four percent he picked off and they're ride-or-die. Choosy yoga moms choose natural sugar and soda, not corn syrup, and they want vaccines to be their choice and they think your breakfast cereal shouldn't glow in the dark. It might sound like snake oil to you but remember Bobby Kennedy actually cooks with snake oil. Trump never forgets, it's only hypocrisy if you had other beliefs to begin with. In his first term he signed an executive order banning TikTok and then got trounced by young voters so in 24 he campaigned on saving it and apparently every Tide pod eater responded because his youth vote was up 21%. In his first term he called cryptocurrency not money and based on thin air and said it seems like a scam and who better to know a scam. Well that was then, now he's on more coins than Julius Caesar. Overnight he became the crypto candidate as opposed to Biden the Crypt Keeper candidate. So chalk up another one or two percent. Democrats used to own Silicon Valley, those California do-gooder liberals who wanted to save the planet. Yeah right. Trump came along and said regulations, we don't need no stinking regulations. Not only did he win them over, in his second inauguration they were all sitting up on the stage with him. There was an entire section that looked like the full range of the autism spectrum. Trump said he would build, he said he would build ten Freedom Cities with flying cars. Is that gonna happen? Of course not, but that kind of talk gets incel nerds harder than an OnlyFans model who speaks Klingon. Trump runs her office like that kid in eighth grade who ran for school president on a pledge of more snow days. Okay, I was that kid. Now, could I actually make it snow more? No, but elections are won on the margins by a coalition of little things that hit people personally. Trump gets this, he feels your pain in the ass. Kamala ran on democracy, which is the most important issue, but without the political skill to sell it, it added up to nothing. Meanwhile Trump was running on, I'll make the poop go down. He never shut up about bad shower pressure, shitty light bulbs, and low-flow toilets. Not exactly ask not what your country can do for you, but for some little niche group, it was all that mattered. He's right, it shouldn't take two flushers to make my shit go away. That's my guy, YMCA. People say it doesn't make sense, he's a billionaire from New York no less, and everything he sits on is gold. How could he possibly connect with the common man? And yet he keeps winning more of them. Trump got trounced by black voters in 2016, so he brought in some muscle from the West Coast, someone he knows black men love, Kim Kardashian. Yeah. Together they passed the First Step Act, which scaled back restrictions on felons, a connection he built on in 2024 by becoming one. And then he pardoned Lil Wayne, and pardoned Kodak Black, and the CEO of Jay-Z's company, and the founder of Death Row Records, and the former mayor of Detroit. So it's not surprising that Kanye, and Wayne, and Chris Brown, and Amber Rose, and Snoop, and DaBaby all talked him up. That last one out of professional courtesy. Now did he win the black vote? Not even close, but he doubled what he got in 2020 in the places like Philly, Detroit, and Milwaukee. That was the difference, and now he's gonna do it with pot. Finally he got around to me.

Maher would never back Trump, but he would shower him with heaps of praise for getting rational about marijuana.

