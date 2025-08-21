Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow

We’re all going to die. If things don’t change in the next two years, global warming will annihilate mankind. They’ve been saying the same thing, with the same manufactured time frame, since Jimmy Carter was bumbling his way through the White House. They tried to get us on weather—it didn’t work. That happens when you predict that doomsday is around the corner, but nothing happens. People still need to work, pay bills, and raise their families.

Another reason why no one cares about this issue is that its faces, the folks who helm the global warming camp, are unlikeable, unhinged, and condescending. We have another study on Arctic sea ice that obliterates the panic that they’ve been peddling for over a generation: the melting of sea ice has declined dramatically over the past 20 years (via The Guardian):

A Robust and Sustained Pause in Arctic Sea Ice



Research concludes 20 year + "pause" in sea ice loss was totally normal and expected all along.



Previously, this was a conspiracy theory tagged as misinformation and is now considered an obvious fact. https://t.co/Fx9vQOJN3X pic.twitter.com/PDZWtyMQ4t — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 20, 2025

The melting of sea ice in the Arctic has slowed dramatically in the past 20 years, scientists have reported, with no statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005. The finding is surprising, the researchers say, given that carbon emissions from fossil fuel burning have continued to rise and trap ever more heat over that time. They said natural variations in ocean currents that limit ice melting had probably balanced out the continuing rise in global temperatures. However, they said this was only a temporary reprieve and melting was highly likely to start again at about double the long-term rate at some point in the next five to 10 years. The findings do not mean Arctic sea ice is rebounding. Sea ice area in September, when it reaches its annual minimum, has halved since 1979, when satellite measurements began. The climate crisis remains “unequivocally real”, the scientists said, and the need for urgent action to avoid the worst impacts remains unchanged.

In the mid-2000s, some folks were saying that by 2013, the Arctic Ice Cap was supposedly going to be gone; it grew by almost 538,000 square miles. We’re not going to listen to people whose sole aim is to control the means of production and make everyone poorer to save Mother Earth. We’re not dying soon. Everyone relax.

