Eric Adams, Silly Stuff Like This Will Help Get Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor of NYC

Zohran Mamdani, a left-wing loon, is likely going to become the next mayor of New York City, though there are enough voters to defeat him. Tragically, no one can be an adult on the opposition and put ego aside to help coalesce support around whoever has the best chance of beating Mamdani, but let’s set that aside for now.

What a campaign aide to Eric Adams did is what’s going to help get that whack job elected, and it’s no small bag of potato chips. The mayor’s top campaign “confidante” appears to have attempted to bribe a reporter, Katie Honan, of The City with the help of Mr. Herr’s Sour Cream and Onion (via The City):

A former top City Hall advisor and current campaign confidante to Mayor Eric Adams attempted to give money to a reporter from THE CITY following a campaign event in Harlem Wednesday. The failed payoff — a wad of cash in a red envelope stuffed inside an opened bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple potato chips — was made by Winnie Greco, a longtime Adams ally who resigned last year from her position as the mayor’s liaison to the Asian community after she was targeted in multiple investigations. She resurfaced recently as a consistent presence in his re-election campaign. On Wednesday, City Hall reporter Katie Honan spotted Greco near the announcement of the opening of Adams’ newest campaign office, in Harlem. Greco later texted Honan after the event when she spotted her again and asked her to meet across the street from the campaign office next to a TD Bank. Greco and Honan walked to the Whole Foods next door. While inside the store, Greco handed Honan the opened bag of chips with the top crumpled closed. Honan, thinking it was an offer of a light snack, told Greco more than once she could not accept the chips, but Greco insisted that she keep them. The two parted ways. Before entering a nearby subway station, Honan opened the bag and discovered a red envelope inside stuffed with cash, at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. The reporter then called Greco and told her she could not accept the money and asked if she was still nearby so she could give it back. Greco said she’d left the area. Honan told her she had to take the money back, and Greco said they could meet at some point in Chinatown. The reporter then texted Greco, “I can’t take this, when can I give it back to you?” She did not get a response. In an interview later Wednesday, THE CITY asked Greco what her intention was in handing money to the reporter. In response, she said she’d made “a mistake” and apologized over and over. “I make a mistake,” she said. “I’m so sorry. It’s a culture thing. I don’t know. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I feel so bad right now. I’m so sorry, honey.”

The publication informed the Adams campaign immediately about this interaction between one of their reporters and Ms. Greco, which led to her suspension. They also made it clear that she was not an official campaign aide and was assisting on a volunteer basis. Ms. Honan gave the bag of chips to her editors, who then informed the authorities.

What a circus.

