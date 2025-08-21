Finally D.C. Hits a Milestone Worth Celebrating
Hmm: Are We Seeing Some Movement in Virginia and New Jersey's Upcoming Governor...
Tipsheet

ICONIC: Trump Is Going on Patrol in DC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 21, 2025 1:20 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If the meltdowns we saw when Vice President JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did a tour of Union Station are any sign of how liberals will react when Trump officials do tours of the new, peaceful DC, then tonight is going to be insane. Why? President Donald Trump is going to be on patrol. I’m not kidding (via WaPo):

President Donald Trump said he will patrol D.C. streets Thursday alongside law enforcement officials, as his administration continues its effort to exert control over the capital city.

“I’m going to be going out tonight with the police and with the military, of course,” Trump said in an interview with talk show host Todd Starnes. 

The move comes more than a week after Trump ordered a federal takeover of the D.C. police force, an extraordinary flex of federal power and part of his wide-reaching effort to make his mark on deep-blue American cities, which he has described as chaotic dystopias in need of occupation. 

It will be a great night for such an operation, as the president clinched a huge legal win earlier today: the appeals court tossed the $500 million civil fraud judgment. The meltdowns tonight are going to be epic.

***

How DC liberals reacted to Miller, Hegseth, and Vance yesterday. They weren't fazed. 

