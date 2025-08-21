ICONIC: Trump Is Going on Patrol in DC

If the meltdowns we saw when Vice President JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did a tour of Union Station are any sign of how liberals will react when Trump officials do tours of the new, peaceful DC, then tonight is going to be insane. Why? President Donald Trump is going to be on patrol. I’m not kidding (via WaPo):

LFGGGGG! "President Trump will go on patrol tonight in our nation's capital with law enforcement..." pic.twitter.com/n1V0swPbbL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2025

JUST IN: President Trump tells me that he's going out on patrol tonight with DC law enforcement and the military. Listen to my full interview with the president at 12P ET on The Todd Starnes Show. Listen on more than 170 radio stations or https://t.co/C4rDVyY4gT or on our social… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 21, 2025

🚨 Trump to patrol the streets of D.C. tonight with federal agents and the National Guard.



“We’re going to do a job.”



This is freaking incredible. pic.twitter.com/OWlSKzRrRn — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 21, 2025

President Donald Trump said he will patrol D.C. streets Thursday alongside law enforcement officials, as his administration continues its effort to exert control over the capital city. “I’m going to be going out tonight with the police and with the military, of course,” Trump said in an interview with talk show host Todd Starnes. The move comes more than a week after Trump ordered a federal takeover of the D.C. police force, an extraordinary flex of federal power and part of his wide-reaching effort to make his mark on deep-blue American cities, which he has described as chaotic dystopias in need of occupation.

It will be a great night for such an operation, as the president clinched a huge legal win earlier today: the appeals court tossed the $500 million civil fraud judgment. The meltdowns tonight are going to be epic.

🚨In a HUGE WIN for President Trump, a New York appeals court has just thrown out President Trump's nearly $500 million dollar civil fraud penalty that was assessed as a result of NY AG Leticia James' retribution campaign against then-candidate Trump.



You'll remember it was the… pic.twitter.com/eKGKjRfGBm — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 21, 2025

***

How DC liberals reacted to Miller, Hegseth, and Vance yesterday. They weren't fazed.

Watch how the deranged NPCs reacted to Trump administration officials visiting the National Guard at Union Station in DC:



“F—k you Pete! F—king Nazi!”



“GET THE F—K OUT OF MY CITYYYY!”



Imagine being this passionate about letting criminals roam free. pic.twitter.com/7GJywCtlvM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 20, 2025

🔥🔥🔥Stephen Miller just absolutely OBLITERATED those outside Union Station protesting Trump’s takeover of D.C. pic.twitter.com/ohqTngW8q3



"We're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies. They all need to go home and take a nap, because they're all over 90 years old. And we're… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2025

Vice President Vance roasts reporter and anti-Trump protesters at Union Station:



“Obviously, DC has a terrible crime problem. The Department of Justice statistics back it up...Let's free Washington, DC from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world.” pic.twitter.com/IjHB9qLTOx — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) August 20, 2025

