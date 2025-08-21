The Art of the Deal, Russia-Ukraine Style
Tipsheet

These Libs Weren't Expecting *This* At Their Rally Before an Arlington County School Board Meeting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 21, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

The Townhall Navy disembarked and stormed the shores of Northern Virginia, making sure the lunatics who gathered for Thursday night’s Arlington County School Board meeting regarding their bathroom policy. You see, there was some funny business that led to this gathering: a convicted sex offender was allowed to use the women’s bathroom, claiming to be transgender.

Our own Corey Inganamort quarterbacked a counterprotest effort since the Democratic Party remains comfortable taking the insane side of this 80/20 issue. And no, he was not quiet about it. He carpet bombed the event:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears was set to address the board, which drew this crowd of losers (via WUSA9): 

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears attended the Arlington County School Board meeting Thursday night, where tensions flared over the district's decision to maintain policies allowing students to use facilities aligning with their gender identity. 

Earle-Sears, who is also a Republican candidate for governor, arrived to a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd outside the meeting. 

"This is insane. This is nonsense," she said upon arrival. "Our children need to learn." 

As she made her way toward the building, she stopped to plant a Virginia flag. 

"I'm gonna plant my flag right here," said Earle-Sears. 

The board meeting followed a rally outside the building, where community members gathered to thank board members for standing by their current policy, to allow students to use the facilities that align with their gender identity, versus their gender assigned at birth. 

This, even as the federal government has threatened to withhold funding if the district does not change its policies, requiring students to use the facilities that align with their gender assigned at birth. 

Democrats haven’t learned a thing, have they? I’m not complaining. So be it. I hope they enjoy another crappy end of an election cycle.

