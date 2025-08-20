California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressiona...
Tipsheet

*This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 20, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Andrew Yang wants to make it easier for Americans to vote. How easy? Voting should be done by phone, because those devices can never be hacked, right? This isn’t American Idol, Andrew. The good news is that this will never pass. The reactions were also gold, with Tony Moon, a rooftop Korean, delivering the most brutal response: 

Vote by phone—just wrong on so many fronts. We're not changing how we do things regarding elections, Andrew. You must show up at the polling place and submit a ballot in person. I support Trump's executive order to ban mail-in votes. Ideally, you should have some form of identification before getting your ballot at the polling place. These laws aren't unpopular or racist; everyone supports them, which is why Democrats have stopped railing against voter ID laws. 

