This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet

Andrew Yang wants to make it easier for Americans to vote. How easy? Voting should be done by phone, because those devices can never be hacked, right? This isn’t American Idol, Andrew. The good news is that this will never pass. The reactions were also gold, with Tony Moon, a rooftop Korean, delivering the most brutal response:

Advertisement

Thanks for fucking up the stereotype that Asians are smart. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) August 19, 2025

From the rooftop. Good lord 😆 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ICJ20uUfU7 — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 19, 2025

Andrew Yang’s whole existence at this point is just posting college stoner level political takes https://t.co/7SR773BpQZ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 19, 2025

It’s already quite easy to vote in America.



It’s clear you want to lower the standards so people can cheat. https://t.co/VQXTu0QGi7 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 19, 2025

This is one of the worst ideas I've ever heard https://t.co/kK15VTpVED — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) August 19, 2025

Vote by phone—just wrong on so many fronts. We're not changing how we do things regarding elections, Andrew. You must show up at the polling place and submit a ballot in person. I support Trump's executive order to ban mail-in votes. Ideally, you should have some form of identification before getting your ballot at the polling place. These laws aren't unpopular or racist; everyone supports them, which is why Democrats have stopped railing against voter ID laws.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!