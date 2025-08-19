DNI Gabbard Just Stripped Dozens of Security Clearances
Tipsheet

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Description of Trump's Meeting With Putin Is Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 19, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is quickly becoming a national treasure with these interviews. He’s excellent at this part of the job. He knows how to slap down liberal talking points and get the lines that promote the administration’s agenda across with efficiency. He’s done so numerous times. On CNBC, he decided to set the record straight concerning President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. He dropped a hilarious line to convey the show of force aspect ingrained in the meeting.

A B-2 Bomber with fighter jets buzzed over the Russian president’s head as they walked down the red carpet in Anchorage, which Bessent compared to showing your unstable neighbor your massive gun collection (via RCP) [emphasis mine]:

TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: Let's go all the way back to Friday because I want to set the record straight on what went on in Alaska. 

Alaska was a show of force by President Trump. He invited President Putin to land that the Russians used to own. He displayed a huge amount of military hardware and then did a flyover. 

It was kind of like inviting your uncontrollable neighbor to your house and showing him your gun case. 

So then, President Zelensky, we had a very good meeting with him and his team in the Oval for about an hour and a half. Then we went and met with the European leaders, it was an incredible group to have in the White House, all led by President Trump. 

And yes, the culmination of that was a call with President Putin, and my strong belief is that there will be a bilateral meeting between President Putin and President Zelinsky. That's the only way to end this conflict—get the two sides talking. 

Fantastic, sir. 

