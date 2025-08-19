How NATO's Secretary General Described Trump During the Ukraine Peace Talks Will Cause...
Let's Hope JD Vance's Prediction on Russiagate Comes True

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 19, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

We must hope this prediction comes true regarding Russiagate, but it’s going to be another slow burn. The number of actors and the number of documents that must be analyzed is likely astounding, but indictments are coming. Vice President JD Vance made the case last week on Fox News Sunday (via NY Post):

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview Sunday that “a lot of people” are about to get indicted over the Obama administration’s machinations on so-called Russiagate. 

Without divulging specific names of who will get charged, Vance pointed to recent disclosures from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as ironclad evidence that there had been “an aggressive violation of the law” revolving around Russiagate. 

“I absolutely want to see indictments,” Vance told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” in a pre-taped interview. “Of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here.” 

“You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law,” he went on. “If you look at what Tulsi and Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know how anybody can look at that and say there was an aggressive violation of the law.” 

And given the document disclosures issued by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey had better lawyer up. I don’t care about convictions right now—I want indictments. The process is the punishment. I want to add Barack Obama to the list since he ordered the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, where he directed his intel chiefs to include the knowingly false Steele dossier to support the delusional collusion claims made by Democrats and the liberal media. 

That would be going nuclear. Trump's DOJ should do it. 

