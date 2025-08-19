James Comey's Substack Video Is Cause for Secondhand Embarrassment

How was this man the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation? That’s the only question that one should ask after watching this truly bizarre video on Substack, where he laments that President Trump met with Vladimir Putin last Friday, and that Mr. Trump is still president. That’s a very poor choice of words, given that this man shared a pro-assassination post on his Instagram account.

NEW: Former FBI Director and 'Swiftie' James Comey releases a 5-minute video talking about how Taylor Swift inspires him and how she helps him deal with Trump.



"At my second Taylor Swift concert in Hartford, CT, 14 years ago, she sang a song about this topic, asking..."



"Why… pic.twitter.com/DOYrn7wmbd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2025

Mr. Comey had COVID, but he didn’t get political here—he spoke about Taylor Swift. The five-plus-minute video is about how he listens to her music while mowing the lawn, attending various concerts, paying for other family members to attend, and participating in a family Swifty group chat. The video was about how Swift inspires Comey to deal with living in Trump’s America or something. Senior Trump officials also responded and rightly mocked the video.

I will repeat what I have said many times: there is something fundamentally off about Comey.pic.twitter.com/ax9ZRKkw8b — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2025

Second hand embarrassment for this https://t.co/gzy3yduupb — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) August 17, 2025

I mean, what fresh hell is this? Trump has truly broken the minds of a lot of people, but it’s all the right people. Maybe he's having some fun since indictments over Russiagate seem likely.

