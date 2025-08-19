How NATO's Secretary General Described Trump During the Ukraine Peace Talks Will Cause...
Tipsheet

James Comey's Substack Video Is Cause for Secondhand Embarrassment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 19, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

How was this man the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation? That’s the only question that one should ask after watching this truly bizarre video on Substack, where he laments that President Trump met with Vladimir Putin last Friday, and that Mr. Trump is still president. That’s a very poor choice of words, given that this man shared a pro-assassination post on his Instagram account.  

Mr. Comey had COVID, but he didn’t get political here—he spoke about Taylor Swift. The five-plus-minute video is about how he listens to her music while mowing the lawn, attending various concerts, paying for other family members to attend, and participating in a family Swifty group chat. The video was about how Swift inspires Comey to deal with living in Trump’s America or something. Senior Trump officials also responded and rightly mocked the video. 

I mean, what fresh hell is this? Trump has truly broken the minds of a lot of people, but it’s all the right people. Maybe he's having some fun since indictments over Russiagate seem likely.  

