Euorpean Leaders Praised Trump During These Ukraine Peace Talks...And the Media Is Getting Nervous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 19, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump met with numerous world leaders on Monday. It was a tremendous success, another sign that ‘America is back,’ which rings true under this presidency, not the drool-in-soup, Weekend and Bernie’s production that was the Biden presidency. The incompetence from that clown car and the damage it caused has yet to be fully assessed. The world is on fire, thanks to Joe. Trump is cleaning up the mess left by a man who was supposedly a foreign policy guru.  

Trump met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday, a successful meeting that laid down the foundation for a potential peace deal. Moscow is going to allow Ukraine to receive NATO-style protections akin to the alliance’s Article V agreement. After Trump met with Putin, the core of NATO got on planes to meet with Trump in Washington. 

"I really want to thank you, President of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that you, as I said before, broke the deadlock basically with President Putin by starting the dialogue,” said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as they went around the table.  

“It is an important day — a new phase — after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing,” added Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.  

Does this sound like panic? Because some in the liberal media think this meeting was a European sprint to DC to ensure chaos didn’t ensue. I’m not kidding. They’re nervous that Trump could pull this off, which is how you get these delusional takes from CNN’s Abby Philip, who claimed that these European leaders came to Washington to give Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky support. She used the phrase 9/11-level of concern and something about how these peace talks represent Europe’s concern about Trump’s decision-making skills. No, lady, this is American diplomatic power at work. Everyone wants the war to end. The media remains undefeated in being wrong about everything.

Heaps of praise for our president trying to make peace while the media seeks to cast doubt, division, and derision in the background.

