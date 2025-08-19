Euorpean Leaders Praised Trump During These Ukraine Peace Talks...And the Media Is Getting Nervous

President Trump met with numerous world leaders on Monday. It was a tremendous success, another sign that ‘America is back,’ which rings true under this presidency, not the drool-in-soup, Weekend and Bernie’s production that was the Biden presidency. The incompetence from that clown car and the damage it caused has yet to be fully assessed. The world is on fire, thanks to Joe. Trump is cleaning up the mess left by a man who was supposedly a foreign policy guru.

Advertisement

Trump met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday, a successful meeting that laid down the foundation for a potential peace deal. Moscow is going to allow Ukraine to receive NATO-style protections akin to the alliance’s Article V agreement. After Trump met with Putin, the core of NATO got on planes to meet with Trump in Washington.

"I really want to thank you, President of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that you, as I said before, broke the deadlock basically with President Putin by starting the dialogue,” said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as they went around the table.

“It is an important day — a new phase — after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing,” added Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

📸 Scenes from the Oval Office on an historic day pic.twitter.com/ijs75dayYf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 19, 2025

Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer: "I think today will be seen as a very important day in recent years in relation to a conflict which has gone on for three and a bit years, and so far nobody has been able to bring it to this point — so I thank you for that." pic.twitter.com/9S6C2HX9iU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

French President @EmmanuelMacron: "Thank you, Mr. President, for organizing this meeting and for your commitment... everybody around this table is in favor of peace... this is why the idea of a trilateral meeting is very important because this is the only way to fix it." pic.twitter.com/Yh0DgznGLl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni: "It is an important day — a new phase — after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing — something has changed — thanks to you." pic.twitter.com/NuSypQh2T9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

.@EU_Commission President Ursula @vonderleyen: "We had a fantastic NATO Summit... We had the largest trade deal ever — agreed. And now, we are here to work together with you on a... lasting peace for Ukraine. Stop the killing. This is really our common interest." pic.twitter.com/NlDGEYIh5w — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

"This is extremely helpful that we are meeting and hearing that the two of you are having such a good meeting today," says Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz.



"The path is open. You opened it last Friday — but now the way is open for complicated negotiations." pic.twitter.com/UIdXHCzYsE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

.@SecGenNATO: "I really want to thank you, President of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that you, as I said before, broke the deadlock basically with President Putin by starting the dialogue ... From there, here we are today." pic.twitter.com/ZBRIprEXzV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Finnish President @alexstubb: "I think in the past two weeks, we've probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and a half years." pic.twitter.com/7Mysp1DE4d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Does this sound like panic? Because some in the liberal media think this meeting was a European sprint to DC to ensure chaos didn’t ensue. I’m not kidding. They’re nervous that Trump could pull this off, which is how you get these delusional takes from CNN’s Abby Philip, who claimed that these European leaders came to Washington to give Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky support. She used the phrase 9/11-level of concern and something about how these peace talks represent Europe’s concern about Trump’s decision-making skills. No, lady, this is American diplomatic power at work. Everyone wants the war to end. The media remains undefeated in being wrong about everything.

🚨NEW: CNN's Abby Phillip suggests Europeans rushed to White House out of *9/11-LEVEL* "CONCERN" about Trump🚨



"Think about the fact that you have a phalanx of European leaders getting on planes at a moment's notice to flock to Washington to give Zelenskyy backup in this meeting… pic.twitter.com/XwZJhgXNqA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 19, 2025

Advertisement

Heaps of praise for our president trying to make peace while the media seeks to cast doubt, division, and derision in the background.

How it started vs how it's going. pic.twitter.com/uZxyzgwJyh — Daniel Foubert 🇫🇷🇵🇱 (@Arrogance_0024) August 19, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!