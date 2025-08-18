If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated
Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet...
How This CNN Reporter Referred to Trump Regarding Fighting Crime Will Likely Trigger...
Is the Media Really This Dumb?
What Is The Democrats’ Endgame?
Just One Week In Liberal Stupidity
Trump, President of Peace
VIP
Dear Progressives: DC Crime is a Problem Too Big to Ignore
Newsom-Mandering Faces Major Headwinds
What Is A Racist?
VIP
DHS Has One Question for CNN After This Absurd Headline
Don't Do the Democrats' Dirty Work
New Orleans, a Carnival of Corruption
Walking Among the Ruins: A Journey of Redemption and Resolve
Tipsheet

Video Evidence Shows a Detroit Councilman Engaging in Ballot Stuffing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 18, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

I thought this kind of stuff never happens, especially after the most secure election we ever had in 2020. Democrats hate voter integrity laws for one apparent reason: they stop them from cheating. In Detroit, a councilmember appears to have been caught red-handed stuffing ballots. The best part is how they try to make this a covert operation, only for the car lights to expose all three occupants inside the truck on the night in question (via WXYZ): 

Advertisement

Michigan State Police are finalizing their investigation into multiple Hamtramck city councilmen regarding residency questions and other accusations, with findings soon headed to prosecutors. 

The investigation comes as surveillance video obtained by 7 News Detroit appears to show Councilman Abu Musa in the passenger seat of a vehicle as another man deposits three stacks of ballots at a city drop box just days before the primary election. 

This latest development adds to the mounting legal troubles in Hamtramck, where two other councilmen were recently arraigned on fraud charges, including allegations of forging absentee ballot applications. 

Michigan State Police confirmed they've had video as evidence in their ongoing investigation. 

The footage from Aug. 1, three days before Hamtramck's primary election, shows a car pulling up to the ballot box. The passenger, appearing to be Musa, who was up for re-election, is seen depositing three large stacks of ballots. 

Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown added that it’s legal to return more than one ballot, but whose ballot you can return is the legal question here: 

Recommended

What Is The Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

According to Brown, there's no numerical limit to how many absentee ballots one person can bring to a ballot box. However, those ballots must belong to someone in your household or another close relative. 

Hence, we need more voter integrity laws; they’re not racist. It’s not Jim Crow 2.0. It’s common sense. It’s why no one views it as such, except the blue-haired trust fund babies that dominate the Democratic Party base. Even black voters overwhelmingly support voter ID laws, which is why no sitting Democratic lawmaker whines about it anymore. We’ve finally won that messaging war. Even if rehashed, it’ll amount to a 36-hour whine fest and then silence.  

Musa won by 76 votes in the primary.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is The Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet About Trump Matt Vespa
Is the Media Really This Dumb? Matt Vespa
Just One Week In Liberal Stupidity Derek Hunter
If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated Matt Vespa
How This CNN Reporter Referred to Trump Regarding Fighting Crime Will Likely Trigger Libs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Is The Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement