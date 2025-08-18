Hamas Plays Games With Latest Ceasefire 'Agreement'
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Trump Said to Zelensky When He Arrived at the White House?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 18, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The great day is upon us regarding talks to end the Ukraine War. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a lengthy meeting with President Trump, followed by questions from the press corps in the Oval Office. Other European nations are at the White House right now as well; the core of NATO is here. Trump met with Vladimir Putin last Friday. 

Katie had more on the details, but on a lighter note, some were wondering if Zelensky, who notably doesn’t wear suits during these wartime conditions, would dress appropriately. To the shock of Trump, who greeted the Ukrainian leader upon his arrival, he did. And the president loved it.  

During the Oval Office gaggle, Zelensky even remembered the reporter who had criticized him for not wearing a suit the last time he was at the White House and had a playful exchange with the journalist. It was certainly a better meeting than when Trump and JD Vance sparred with Mr. Zelensky, who attempted to negotiate the war in front of the cameras, which led to a minerals deal being scrapped. 

Only 24 percent of Ukrainians want to continue fighting until they win. That’s down from 73 percent in 2022. Everyone is tired, and peace is the consensus. But there might be an issue with the Donbas region—Russia wants all of it.

