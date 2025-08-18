Did You Catch What Trump Said to Zelensky When He Arrived at the White House?

The great day is upon us regarding talks to end the Ukraine War. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a lengthy meeting with President Trump, followed by questions from the press corps in the Oval Office. Other European nations are at the White House right now as well; the core of NATO is here. Trump met with Vladimir Putin last Friday.

Advertisement

Katie had more on the details, but on a lighter note, some were wondering if Zelensky, who notably doesn’t wear suits during these wartime conditions, would dress appropriately. To the shock of Trump, who greeted the Ukrainian leader upon his arrival, he did. And the president loved it.

WOW — President Zelenskyy is wearing a black suit to meet with @POTUS at the White House. 🇺🇦🇺🇸



Trump is elated at the wardrobe choice! 😂



"I can't believe it. I love it. We love [Ukraine]." pic.twitter.com/pfZLPfgqAS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025

During the Oval Office gaggle, Zelensky even remembered the reporter who had criticized him for not wearing a suit the last time he was at the White House and had a playful exchange with the journalist. It was certainly a better meeting than when Trump and JD Vance sparred with Mr. Zelensky, who attempted to negotiate the war in front of the cameras, which led to a minerals deal being scrapped.

REPORTER: "You look fabulous in that suit."



POTUS: "That's the reporter that attacked you last time."



ZELENSKYY: "I remember...He's in the same suit. I changed. You are not." 😂 pic.twitter.com/VFrSD7wdlH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2025

Only 24 percent of Ukrainians want to continue fighting until they win. That’s down from 73 percent in 2022. Everyone is tired, and peace is the consensus. But there might be an issue with the Donbas region—Russia wants all of it.

"THIS IS A TOUGH ONE" — @POTUS



"I think the whole world is tired of [the war]. There have been 6 wars. I have ended 6 wars. I thought maybe this would be the easiest one, and it’s not...It’s a tough one. A lot of reasons for it. They will be talking about it for a long time." pic.twitter.com/4gSGrW0m19 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025

🚨NEGOTIATION BOTTLENECK?



Putin want's the remainder of the Donetsk region, BUT Russia doesn't yet control all of it.



Here's why that is so important.



The remaining area Putin wants is home to Ukrainian military headquarters & a heavy defense line..."if Russia controls this… pic.twitter.com/WsATV65XNl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!