One Week After Trump's D.C. Takeover, Arrests Are Stacking Up
Everything You Need to Know About the 'Big Day' at the White House
VIP
Leftists Would Prefer More Death Than a Trump Win on Ukraine
Hillary Clinton Gives LGBTQ People the Dumbest Advice Imaginable
John Brennan Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Ever Take Him Seriously
CNN Furious That Adam Schiff Is Facing Federal Investigations
Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's...
VIP
Why Late-Night Comedy Is Dying a Slow, Unfunny Death
State Department Revokes 6,000 Student Visas for Lawbreaking, Terror Ties
MSNBC Blames Its Name for Falling Viewership
National Guard in D.C. to Carry Weapons Amid Crime Crackdown
Trump Announces His Next Target to Ensure Elections Are 'Fair and Honest'
Weaponization Czar Warns January 6th Committee
Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out...
Tipsheet

UPDATE: Trump Makes an Announcement; Zelensky Arrives at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 18, 2025 1:23 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: During remarks from the Oval Office, President Trump confirmed the United States will provide some kind of security guarantee for Ukraine as part of a peace deal. 

Advertisement

"We're meeting with seven great people, great countries also, and we'll be talking about that. They'll all be involved, but there'll be a lot of there'll be a lot of help when it comes to security. There's going to be a lot of help. It's going to be good. They are first line of defense because they're there, they're Europe, but we're going to help them out,” Trump said. 


***Original story***

After getting kicked out of the Oval Office in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House Monday afternoon for a meeting with President Donald Trump and a number of European leaders. 

"I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine. I’m only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," Trump said on Truth Social ahead of the discussions. "They are 'STUPID' people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!!"

Recommended

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement

In the lead up to the White House, Zelensky met with Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg at a hotel nearby. 

"I thank General Kellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious. When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe," Zelensky said. "We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues. Last night, Russian attacks on our cities continued – among those killed were two children, and dozens of people were wounded. People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities."

"We discussed the battlefield situation and our strong diplomatic capabilities – Ukraine’s and all of Europe’s together with America. Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen. Thank you!" he continued. 

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen are also in attendance. President Trump will call Russian President Putin at the conclusion of the meetings. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
John Brennan Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Ever Take Him Seriously Jeff Charles
CNN Furious That Adam Schiff Is Facing Federal Investigations Jeff Charles
What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Hillary Clinton Gives LGBTQ People the Dumbest Advice Imaginable Jeff Charles
Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's Trying to End the Ukraine War Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement