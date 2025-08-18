CNN Analyst Exhibits Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome Over Trump's Talks on Ending Ukraine War

CNN wants the war in Ukraine to continue. Why? Because Trump is president and Putin is a bad, bad man. It’s funny how these liberal media clowns think talking to Moscow about ending this war is unacceptable. Still, we must stop bombing Hamas and negotiate to them to resolve the Gaza conflict. You must speak to the principals in both cases. It’s not that hard to digest that aspect; it’s the basics. The negotiations are another thing.

It’s Trump derangement syndrome—you know it and I know it. And it’s once again reached pathetic levels. After Trump’s Oval Office press gaggle with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump reportedly informed Vladimir Putin on how talks were going in Washington. That triggered CNN analyst Kimberly Dozier:

🚨NEW: CNN Analyst Kimberly Dozier *CAN'T WRAP HEAD AROUND* Trump planning to call Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy🚨



"The fact that he feels he’s got to check in with Putin right away, and that just as this meeting is taking place, we get news that Putin is saying, 'By the… pic.twitter.com/7pe2rMrwr2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 18, 2025

The fact that he feels he’s got to check in with Putin right away, and that just as this meeting is taking place, we get news that Putin is saying, 'By the way, no NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine. That is unacceptable,' still feels like Trump needs Putin’s approval in a way that’s got to be very disturbing to Zelenskyy sitting there.

You can’t end a war by only talking to the Ukrainians. Russia started the war, and Biden allowed it to happen. It’s been a mess for years, but now we have an opportunity to resolve the issues between Kiev, Moscow, and the Europeans. We at least must try, but CNN and the rest of liberal America would rather see more Ukrainians die than give Trump a win.

Also, you need to keep Putin abreast here. He’s a main actor in the talks. We probably would have a greater chance of success without these idiots in the press.

UPDATE:

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump says Putin accepts Western security guarantees for Ukraine — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 18, 2025

