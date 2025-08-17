I'm Sorry, This Flyby Before Trump's Meeting With Putin Was Fantastic

There was no deal, but a dialogue has been started, and the foundation for a possible peace deal to end the Ukraine War was established last Friday. President Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Trump on Monday, along with possibly other European nations, to hash out a possible peace deal.

Who knows, but President Trump also had an epic flyby comprised of American jet fighters and the mighty B-2 bomber as the two men met on the runway. It was a show of strength that Joe Biden or his staff could never muster. That is, if Biden ever engaged with Moscow, which he never did—he was too stupid.

CNN’s Scott Jennings had a good reaction to the clip:

Hope he brought some backup pants https://t.co/lujNHdVdfA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 15, 2025

Liberals negotiating a peace deal:



> six months of planning

> big summit in Prague, Geneva, or Doha

> 32 court eunuchs sit around a table

> nothing significant said or accomplished



Trump negotiating a peace deal:



> one week of planning

> basically YOLO the entire thing

> meet… pic.twitter.com/RYkD9veadI — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 15, 2025

Incredible symbolism throughout so far. It just makes you so proud to be American 🇺🇲✊🇺🇲 https://t.co/ryf7YWwmWn — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 15, 2025

According to Axios, Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Trump during yesterday’s meeting in Anchorage that he would be willing to freeze the frontline in the Kherson and Zaporizhia Oblasts of Eastern Ukraine, in exchange for the total withdrawal of Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/8RivcHqt6R — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 16, 2025

Peace through strength—another thing Democrats no longer understand.

