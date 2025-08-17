Political Commentator: Trump Exposed the Dems for Who They Are...And They're Melting Down...
Tipsheet

I'm Sorry, This Flyby Before Trump's Meeting With Putin Was Fantastic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 17, 2025 6:50 AM
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

There was no deal, but a dialogue has been started, and the foundation for a possible peace deal to end the Ukraine War was established last Friday. President Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Trump on Monday, along with possibly other European nations, to hash out a possible peace deal.  

Who knows, but President Trump also had an epic flyby comprised of American jet fighters and the mighty B-2 bomber as the two men met on the runway. It was a show of strength that Joe Biden or his staff could never muster. That is, if Biden ever engaged with Moscow, which he never did—he was too stupid.  

CNN’s Scott Jennings had a good reaction to the clip:

Peace through strength—another thing Democrats no longer understand. 

 

