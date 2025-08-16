Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine Was True

President Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage on Friday. No peace deal was signed, but the foundations of a dialogue between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have been set. Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Trump in Washington on Monday.

Advertisement

The liberal media is likely cheering that the killing will continue, but a grand slam deal was never in the cards, realistically, no matter how much we wanted it to happen. This is Putin—no way he was going to let this end after a day. Still, the line that’s going to get the collusion delusion clowns riled up was what the Russian president said about Mr. Trump and Ukraine: there would’ve been no war if Trump had won the 2020 election (via Fox News):

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agreed with Donald Trump's claim that the war in Ukraine would not have ever even begun if he had not lost the 2020 election and was serving as president when the carnage began, instead of former President Joe Biden. "I can confirm that," Putin said at the tail-end of a press conference that took place Friday evening after the pair met for a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump made the assertion multiple times on the campaign trail, and continued saying it after he took back the White House. Trump has faced pushback on the claim, as well as on claims that Ukraine instigated the war's inception and the Biden administration failed to do things that could have thwarted it from beginning in the first place. "I'd like to add one more thing," Putin said, as the two heads of state provided remarks to the press, according to a translation of the Russian president's address. "I'd like to remind you that in 2022, during the last contact with a previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague that the situation should not be brought to a point of no return when it would come to hostilities and I said it quite directly back then that it's a big mistake. Today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then there would be no war – I am quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that."

This reeks of flattery. https://t.co/Yd4xNibLwe — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 15, 2025

Some folks didn’t like it, but it’s a true statement. Onward with the negotiations, and the sloppy media campaigns claiming this meeting was some failure. Here’s another true fact: Biden could never have managed this.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!