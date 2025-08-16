Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine...
Angry Democrats Rage Against Trump for Trying to End a War
Prosecutors Have Some Horrible News for This Blue City Mayor and Her Secret...
TDS Drives Jimmy Kimmel to Get Italian Citizenship
NYT Op-Ed: Left Can't Win Without New Constitution
Hawaii Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking, Child Porn
Secret Service, USDA Stomp SNAP Fraud in Georgia
Newsom’s Redistricting Push Overshadowed by Federal Immigration Raids in Los Angeles
Trump Cuts Through DC’s Red Tape: Gun Permit Wait Times Slashed from Months...
Ken Paxton Poised to Crush Democrat Colin Allred Despite Washington Establishment Doubts
VIP
Dem-Run States Double Down on Wealth Taxes as Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill'...
Schiff’s Fear-Mongering Over Trump-Putin Summit Ignores Reality, Plays Politics
Report: Beyond Meat to File for Bankruptcy
DHS Secretary Noem Forced into Military Housing Amid Death Threats
Tipsheet

Watch the Media Get Ahead of Their Skis Again Reporting on Trump's Meeting with Putin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 16, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The foundations for a peace deal were set in Anchorage. It would’ve been a Super Bowl-like win if Trump could secure a deal with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday, but I doubt that was in the cards. Former President Drool-in-Soup didn’t engage with Moscow, and that’s led to nothing but death and destruction in Ukraine. Yet, the media’s reaction was ‘as expected,’ and they once again got ahead of their skis. How do we know? Well, everyone becasme body language experts all of a sudden.

Advertisement

Now, let’s go to a real specialist, Chris Ulrich, who nuked this narrative from orbit on CNN, no less: 

He's in the authority position. By using that clap, he's taking some of the authority out of the moment, going from host into receiver. He offers a rapport and opportunity to lighten the moment through that clap. It's followed by a smile as he puts his hand out in this very open palm gesture...the handshake is a negotiation, an ongoing signal for power. Trump shows deference, followed by pulling the hand in and using these touch gestures to reestablish dominance as they walk down, showing he's [Trump] in control, he's in command." 

"Trump does his effort here where he'll pat the other person's hand. It's a dominant gesture. It's like he's in control, he's in command. 

Recommended

Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine Was True Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It’s an evergreen statement about the media: they’re wrong about everything. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MSNBC UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine Was True Matt Vespa
NYT Op-Ed: Left Can't Win Without New Constitution Scott McClallen
DHS Secretary Noem Forced into Military Housing Amid Death Threats Sarah Arnold
Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Angry Democrats Rage Against Trump for Trying to End a War Jeff Charles
Hawaii Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking, Child Porn Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Whether You Like It or Not, What Putin Said About Trump and Ukraine Was True Matt Vespa
Advertisement