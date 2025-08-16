Watch the Media Get Ahead of Their Skis Again Reporting on Trump's Meeting with Putin

The foundations for a peace deal were set in Anchorage. It would’ve been a Super Bowl-like win if Trump could secure a deal with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday, but I doubt that was in the cards. Former President Drool-in-Soup didn’t engage with Moscow, and that’s led to nothing but death and destruction in Ukraine. Yet, the media’s reaction was ‘as expected,’ and they once again got ahead of their skis. How do we know? Well, everyone becasme body language experts all of a sudden.

JUST IN: MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace agrees that she was more prepared for the meeting with Vladimir Putin than Trump was.



Alicia Menendez: "It is possible we were more prepared for this meeting than [Trump] was."



Wallace: "You can probably take that to the bank."



Imagine Nicolle… pic.twitter.com/KLhqjN5GUq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 15, 2025

Liberals who said nothing when Biden tried to talk to a dead person are now analyzing all of Trump’s movements https://t.co/GkuLMvcEVQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2025

Great. Peter Alexander is a body language expert now. Acosta Lite on NBC… https://t.co/Jt1u9q7Cw2 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 16, 2025

Now, let’s go to a real specialist, Chris Ulrich, who nuked this narrative from orbit on CNN, no less:

🚨 LMAO! CNN had a body language expert on to analyze President Trump's interaction with Putin and he had nothing but good things to say - "He's in control, he's in COMMAND!" Liberals are going to hate this 😂pic.twitter.com/hNNp3C2nfW



"He's in the authority position. By using that… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 16, 2025

He's in the authority position. By using that clap, he's taking some of the authority out of the moment, going from host into receiver. He offers a rapport and opportunity to lighten the moment through that clap. It's followed by a smile as he puts his hand out in this very open palm gesture...the handshake is a negotiation, an ongoing signal for power. Trump shows deference, followed by pulling the hand in and using these touch gestures to reestablish dominance as they walk down, showing he's [Trump] in control, he's in command." "Trump does his effort here where he'll pat the other person's hand. It's a dominant gesture. It's like he's in control, he's in command.

It’s an evergreen statement about the media: they’re wrong about everything.

