Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Could Be Setting Herself Up Regarding This Bet With Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 15, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Lamarque, Pool, File

President Trump is en route to Anchorage, Alaska, for his meeting with Vladimir Putin. It is set to begin at 11 AM Alaska time, 3 PM EST. Trump has a record of resolving conflicts. He’s the peace president, though Democrats haven’t noticed. 

But there’s a fun little bet going on here: two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton says she will nominate President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he brokers a deal to end the Ukraine war (via NY Post): 

President Trump got teased Friday with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from the most unlikely source — one of his most bitter rivals, Hillary Clinton. 

Trump’s failed Democratic opponent told the “Raging Moderates” podcast that she would willingly nominate him for the illustrious prize if he could bring an end to the war in Ukraine without allowing President Vladimir Putin to take territory from its neighbor. 

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton told podcast interviewer Jessica Tarlov in an interview released Friday. 

If that happens, it would be an epic third loss for Hillary and the Democrats. We’ll see. If it happens, though, then just give Trump a third term.  

Here's Trump's response:

