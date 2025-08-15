Hillary Clinton Could Be Setting Herself Up Regarding This Bet With Trump

President Trump is en route to Anchorage, Alaska, for his meeting with Vladimir Putin. It is set to begin at 11 AM Alaska time, 3 PM EST. Trump has a record of resolving conflicts. He’s the peace president, though Democrats haven’t noticed.

LOL: CNN’s Bakari Sellers is dumbfounded at Scott Jennings pointing out the fact that President Trump has brokered roughly a half-dozen global peace deals as of late, saying he’s never heard of the one with Azerbaijan (and Armenia), Rwanda (and the Democratic Republic of the… pic.twitter.com/r4tN7WTce0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2025

But there’s a fun little bet going on here: two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton says she will nominate President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he brokers a deal to end the Ukraine war (via NY Post):

If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself. https://t.co/SYXKhhLqkS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2025

Now THAT is something I never thought I would hear. Wow. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 15, 2025

“Hey Donald, just nominated you for a Nobel peace prize so no need to prosecute me for trying to frame you for that Russia thing. Water under the bridge right?” https://t.co/TIkBbaXWNM pic.twitter.com/MugKZwvjts — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 15, 2025

President Trump got teased Friday with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from the most unlikely source — one of his most bitter rivals, Hillary Clinton. Trump’s failed Democratic opponent told the “Raging Moderates” podcast that she would willingly nominate him for the illustrious prize if he could bring an end to the war in Ukraine without allowing President Vladimir Putin to take territory from its neighbor. “Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton told podcast interviewer Jessica Tarlov in an interview released Friday.

🚨 @POTUS comments on his meeting with Putin:



"I want to see a ceasefire, RAPIDLY. I don't know if it's going to be today, but I'm not going to be happy if it's not today."pic.twitter.com/rQAvI5krVg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2025

If that happens, it would be an epic third loss for Hillary and the Democrats. We’ll see. If it happens, though, then just give Trump a third term.

President @realDonaldTrump gaggles with the press while en route to Anchorage, Alaska 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JnjEKlMj3K — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 15, 2025

Here's Trump's response:

.@BretBaier: Hillary Clinton says if you can get a peace deal, she'll nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize...@POTUS: "I may have to start liking her again." 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/B91ZXJGqfc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

