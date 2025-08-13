Bill Maher on The View: They're Not the Best Advertisement for Women

Bill Maher got candid with Drew Barrymore on his podcast Club Random, where the HBO host and comedian ripped into the ladies of The View, saying they’re nice but absolute trainwrecks regarding representing the sisterhood. The program is riddled with too much woke nonsense and too many inane remarks that make Democrats look bad.

In short, it’s what happens when you mostly have a bunch of women who read one source that’s to the left of Lenin on the issues. Maher was trying to be nice, but there are Logan Roy’s ‘you’re not serious people’ vibes emanating from his critique (via Fox News):

NEW: Bill Maher says The View panel is an embarrassment to women



'And I did [the show] like a year ago. And I like everyone,' he said. 'But I don't know if they're really, at this moment, the best advertisement for women.'



'I'm friendly with some of the ladies on [the program]… pic.twitter.com/CUA8NCuKCV — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 12, 2025

HBO host Bill Maher had some harsh words for the co-hosts of "The View" on Monday. While interviewing actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore on his "Club Random" podcast, Maher admitted he doesn’t think that the five women who host the ABC show are the best spokespeople for the female perspective. "And I like everyone, but I don’t know if they’re really at this moment the best advertisement for women," he told the actress. […] "I’m friendly with some of the ladies on ‘The View’ and I love them but, like, that show’s a lot." Barrymore brought up that ‘View’ co-host Joy Behar appeared on her show recently and Maher remarked, "I love Joy." He went on to say that though he likes everybody on the ABC talk show, he’s not such a fan of their talking points on the program. "They say some things that are just like, not helpful, say to elections."

Maher took these ladies to the cleaners over the Israel-Hamas war last year:

Bill Maher Schools 'The View' Hosts on Israel and Gaza pic.twitter.com/z2BQznmDQ9 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 22, 2024

The program is on hiatus; let’s pray that it gets the axe.

