Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night
This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack...
VIP
The Dems Are Really Going There Regarding Trump's Takeover of DC
Is the Jeffrey Epstein Story Dead?
We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is...
Baseball Cards Are the New Casinos
Now is the time to strengthen Social Security
Churchill and Reagan Saw Mamdani Coming a Mile Away
VIP
There's One Big Problem With Clinton's Claim About Trump's Move to Address Crime...
If You Want to Defeat Them, Think Like Them
Breathing Easier: EPA's Bold Move to Axe the 'Endangerment Finding'
Fleeing Texas Lawmakers May Put Protections for Women, Young Girls at Risk
Will Barack Walk or Do the Time?
Tipsheet

Trump and the GOP's Fundraising Operations Are Dominating the Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 12, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There’s something odd happening as we get into the thick of the 2026 midterm season: Republicans are raking in the cash. Sure, there are spots where Democratic candidates, such as Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), are doing well with fundraising, but overall, it’s red all over. It’s usually the opposite, with Democrats being the big money party, outraising and outspending Republicans—Donald Trump knows a thing or two about that in 2016. But the tables have turned: Trump is president again, Republicans are back in control of Congress, and the Democratic Party brand is viewed atrociously by voters, the worst in over half a century. Democrats are hoping for a Trump trip-up from which they can capitalize, but none has materialized.  

Advertisement

The president keeps inking new trade deals, growing the economy, and, as of late, hashing out peace agreements. One network seeks to use all this political ammunition to keep the war chests filled and Republicans in control. For some, you’ve likely received an email, or many emails, from WinRed, which Ryan Lyk established to mobilize armies of small donors for the Republican Party. The fundraising arm has processed billions for GOP candidates, becoming a mainstay for the party, while also maximizing efficiency with small donors. It was also designed to prevent campaigns from having a bloated staff. It’s a lean and mean operation. Mr. Lyk had an excellent thread on WinRed’s operations thus far: 

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump’s operation has amassed a $1.4 billion war chest already. And when even Politico is grimacing over Democrats’ shoddy fundraising numbers, there might be trouble. Sure, it’s early, but the candidates who have become the Democrats’ faces for next year’s cycle are even more insane than the last (via Politico): 

Many Democrats are betting on a blue wave next year to help them regain favor with disenchanted voters and claw back some control in Washington — but several key indicators are turning into warning signs instead. 

Recent polling shows Democrats are still struggling to regain their footing with voters who lurched right in 2024, and that’s compounded by growing gaps in fundraising, an increasing number of messy primaries and a congressional map that Republicans are redrawing to make it harder for Democrats to win. 

“I don’t see a blue wave,” said Matt Taglia, the senior director of Emerson College polling, a non-partisan group that routinely administers political opinion surveys. “It’s more like a blue trickle.” 

Still, as Democrats go on offense during the August recess, they are trying to juice up a blue wave by stoking backlash to the policies enacted under a Republican trifecta. They’ve tried rolling out a variety of playbooks already, on President Donald Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, tariffs and economic woes that could come from the megabill.

Advertisement

Well, the Epstein story is dead, the redrawn maps story is silly since Democrats gerrymander, too—and it’s legal—and what economic woes are these liberals talking about? They’re not real ones. It gets back to messaging, leaders, and an attractive competing agenda, which Democrats lack in all three areas. Even if ActBlue wasn’t a mess, which it is, they’d struggle raising cash. No one likes the Democrats, especially…among Democrats. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack Trump Over DC Takeover Matt Vespa
We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is Nuts Matt Vespa
This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC Matt Vespa
DC AG Looking for a Fight Over Trump's DC Takeover. He Should Focus on This Investigation Instead Matt Vespa
Baseball Cards Are the New Casinos Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement