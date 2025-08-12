Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down

Texas is inching closer to making its new congressional map for the 2026 midterms official. This move caused Democrats in the State House to flee to prevent a quorum, which has led to arrest warrants and threats of expulsion from Gov. Gregg Abbott. Still, governing must continue, with the Texas Senate effortlessly passing the new map on a 19-2 vote. Democrats in the upper chamber protested, but now the ball is truly in the State House’s court, though without Democrats, this process remains stalled (via Texas Tribune):

Advertisement

BREAKING: Texas Senate passes map that adds 5 GOP seats, eliminates 5 Democrat seats… pic.twitter.com/5pcsRhvSQ8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2025

The Texas Senate approved new congressional lines on Tuesday in a rare mid-decade redistricting effort that could aid Republicans in their effort to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election. The vote was 19-2, with nine Democrats absent after exiting the Senate floor moments after the maps were taken up, a show of protest against what they framed as a "corrupt process." "This mid-decade redistricting isn’t about fair representation—it’s about politicians picking their voters instead of voters choosing their leaders," the Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement. "And it doesn’t stop here. If they can gerrymander now, they can and will do it before every election." The exit wasn't enough to deny a quorum, as their counterparts have done in the Texas House. Dozens of Democrats in the lower chamber have decamped to Illinois and other parts of the country, bringing work in the House to a halt for a second week as the chamber continued to lack the minimum headcount needed to conduct business. “We stand in solidarity with our House Democrat brothers and sisters,” said Houston Sen. Carol Alvarado, the Senate Democratic leader. “Our options here to push back and fight in the Senate are pretty limited, so we’re using every tool that we have.” The Senate-approved map now heads to the House, which must approve the lines. So far, the Democrats' absence has stalled the effort. On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows said they would adjourn for the session if the lower chamber continued to lack a quorum on Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott said he would immediately call a second special session with the same agenda, while teasing the possibility of adding more items.

The FBI has received the green light to assist local and state law enforcement in hunting down these derelict Democrats. This map is going to happen, guys. And, again, no one cares. Democrats have a bad habit of thinking the American people are on their side on their most cherished agenda items. They’re pure lunacy and beyond niche—we all have better things to do. Also, gerrymandering isn’t illegal. Everyone does it, and as soon as everyone thought these Democrats fled the state, the messaging war was over.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!