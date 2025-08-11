The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is President Again

We knew this was coming on Sunday, and this morning was epic. President Donald Trump is taking over the security operations for the capital. The homeless have got to leave, the youths cannot roam the street and kill at will—the police are under federal control. The National Guard will be deployed. Law and order will be restored, and the hobos shipped out. It’s the beginning of the de-scumming of our capital.

Advertisement

CNN decided to fact-check Trump by trying to make the point that DC crime is improving year-to-year. They used figures from DC’s local police. Their case might have been even stronger if DC’s police commander hadn’t been suspended for changing crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/R0yPUiaFaj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 11, 2025

ABC ANCHOR: "Here in Downtown D.C., where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot...Literally, 2 blocks away."



"I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here."



"This morning, my coworker's car was stolen." pic.twitter.com/W32oufHHC7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025

And the media’s reaction was as expected. For starters, it’s as if they knew which talking point to harp on, which is the fallacious stat that crime is decreasing in the city. Not so fast—NBC Washington nuked that talking point from orbit, reporting in July that the DC police brass were cooking the books. The other reactions were the usual out-of-touch stuff, but this tweet was by far the densest.

I live in Arlington. I’m a reporter. I travel into DC frequently. I’ve never been carjacked. I know it happens but I don’t know anyone who has been carjacked. I’ve never been the victim of any crime in DC.

I have been to cities crawling with troops. Now that’s ugly. https://t.co/4UxwjYLjPB — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) August 11, 2025

This is getting silly. Our subjective feelings of crime being up/down are not what counts. Statistics show that crime in DC spiked massively during the pandemic, came down a lot afterward (great), but is still high compared to many other cities. There's also new, worrisome… https://t.co/DOvZLXcM3H — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 11, 2025

“I’m a reporter and I’ve never been carjacked or a victim of crime so it’s obviously not a problem!!!!!” https://t.co/QvjxtguwLV pic.twitter.com/p4EKb0LbJi — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 11, 2025

i've never been murdered so murders aren't worth pursuing i'm a reporter https://t.co/1lrHDVnfVY — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 11, 2025

I don’t see a crime problem because I was never carjacked, shot, stabbed, in DC isn’t the flex you think it is, chief.

It makes you look like an idiot, and Trump’s team was ready to decimate the liberals on this story today.

.@KristenhCNN shamelessly downplays the significance of the arrests made so far under @POTUS' orders to make D.C. safe:



"They were fairly low-level..."



Agents arrested multiple individuals illegally carrying firearms, seized dangerous drugs, and picked up a man with a warrant. pic.twitter.com/lhBbmuzGJo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

Last month, D.C. Police went around telling residents that crime was down.



Residents responded with: "Does anyone here actually think that?"pic.twitter.com/NRyQh8S4HQ https://t.co/BlwE45EeVl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

If D.C. was a state, it would have the highest murder rate of any state in the nation. https://t.co/t0OdRdcOdD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!