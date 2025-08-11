How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.
The Lib Media Reaction to Trump's DC Takeover Shows Why That Man Is President Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 11, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We knew this was coming on Sunday, and this morning was epic. President Donald Trump is taking over the security operations for the capital. The homeless have got to leave, the youths cannot roam the street and kill at will—the police are under federal control. The National Guard will be deployed. Law and order will be restored, and the hobos shipped out. It’s the beginning of the de-scumming of our capital.

And the media’s reaction was as expected. For starters, it’s as if they knew which talking point to harp on, which is the fallacious stat that crime is decreasing in the city. Not so fast—NBC Washington nuked that talking point from orbit, reporting in July that the DC police brass were cooking the books. The other reactions were the usual out-of-touch stuff, but this tweet was by far the densest. 

I don’t see a crime problem because I was never carjacked, shot, stabbed, in DC isn’t the flex you think it is, chief.  

It makes you look like an idiot, and Trump’s team was ready to decimate the liberals on this story today.

