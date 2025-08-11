CNN Decided to Weigh In on the WNBA Sex Toy Story...and the First Remarks Didn't Disappoint

I love that this is a story: people are throwing adult entertainment toys onto the courts of WNBA games. The situation was exacerbated by the coaches and players commenting on it; the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham’s viral tweet almost seemed unreal. It also aged poorly.

There have been multiple incidents where these appendages have been tossed onto the court, with the league threatening immediate expulsion and one-year bans from all WNBA games. Those caught hurling the objects are facing charges, while the WNBA has now instituted a no-bag policy, as if that was ever going to work.

Over the weekend, CNN weighed in, and the opening lines to this segment did not disappoint:

CNN anchor leads off segment: "The WNBA is cracking down on dildos being thrown onto the court during games."



“The WNBA is cracking down on dildos being thrown onto the court during games.”

It’s wild that there’s a segment about this, even more hilarious that betting odds of this incident happening at these games have gone through the stratosphere.

