Bill Maher Tried to Get Into It With Dr. Phil on ICE Raids..and Got Cooked for It

Bill Maher’s guests are two people who aren’t going to stroke the egos of the far left. Dr. Phil and Stephen A. Smith have been two figures who have been decidedly not on the ‘woke’ train. Smith isn’t a conservative, but he knows the current Democratic Party brand is trash.

Advertisement

The HBO host has been equally brutal toward the woke Left, but he’s also an ardent liberal; he’s just not insane. So, Maher decided to debate the ongoing ICE raids, asking Dr. Phil why he’s covering these operations. The comedian also made a point about why he was for breaking up families, given his own great career in mending or resolving family tensions, which was a cheap shot. That’s when Dr. Phil took Maher to school, noting the abuse and threat of violence against federal agents has risen dramatically, thanks to unhinged liberals trying to doxx them. Dr. Phil even cursed, which seldom happens:

NEW: Bill Maher confronts Dr. Phil over joining ICE raids — and Dr. Phil fires back, calling bullsh*t right to his face.



Dr. Phil doesn’t just curse for anything.



MAHER: “Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don’t understand that. You’re a guy who we know for so many years… pic.twitter.com/QAxAZ9waAt — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 9, 2025

MAHER: “Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don’t understand that. You’re a guy who we know for so many years who has been working to put families together, to bring families who are apart and heal them. And now you’re going on raids with people who are literally separating families. Explain that.” DR. PHIL: “Now that’s bullsh*t.” MAHER: “That’s not bullsh*t.” DR. PHIL: “That is.” MAHER: “They’re not separating families?” DR. PHIL: “Well, look, if you arrest somebody that’s a citizen that has committed a crime, or is DUI with the child in the backseat, do you think they don’t separate that family right then, right there?” MAHER: “But that’s not what’s going on.” DR. PHIL: “Of course they do. What you’re talking about. I was hearing you in your monologue saying you’ve got these ICE agents with masks on. Yes, well, let me tell you why they have their masks on. Because we actually have legislators who passed laws about immigration and funded those laws to be executed. “They actually pay these agents to go out and do this. And now they’re doxxing them. They’re putting their names, their pictures, their addresses of their families on the Internet. They’re putting them on telephone poles. So of course they’re wearing masks so they don’t get outed. “So people can do violence against their families. The negative actions against ICE agents are up 1,000% in the last several months. 130% violence against them. And why them? “They didn’t make the laws. They didn’t make that law. What are you expecting them to do? Just not do their job? If you don’t like the law, change it.”

Nicely done, doc.

Last Note: Stephen A. dropped some funny lines, especially on why Pete Buttigieg has zero support among black voters:

🚨 WATCH: “The Republicans are having a field day” — Stephen A. Smith calls out Democrats like AOC and Jasmine Crockett as a bad look for the face of the party: “In a general election, you are going to fall if you are anti America, if you are anti-capitalism.” pic.twitter.com/J3uhEy2W5e — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 10, 2025

LOL: Stephen A. Smith delivers a brutally simple explanation for why 0% of Black people say they would vote for Pete Buttigieg.



Bill Maher was stunned by the number.



“Black voters, zero. Zero! You don’t usually see zero anywhere. Zero’s low!”



He asked Smith to explain why this… pic.twitter.com/FGaspoTOq4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 9, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!