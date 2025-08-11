Watch These Dem Govs Get Wrecked on National Television Over Gerrymandering Hypocrisy
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Tried to Get Into It With Dr. Phil on ICE Raids..and Got Cooked for It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 11, 2025 6:50 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher’s guests are two people who aren’t going to stroke the egos of the far left. Dr. Phil and Stephen A. Smith have been two figures who have been decidedly not on the ‘woke’ train. Smith isn’t a conservative, but he knows the current Democratic Party brand is trash. 

The HBO host has been equally brutal toward the woke Left, but he’s also an ardent liberal; he’s just not insane. So, Maher decided to debate the ongoing ICE raids, asking Dr. Phil why he’s covering these operations. The comedian also made a point about why he was for breaking up families, given his own great career in mending or resolving family tensions, which was a cheap shot. That’s when Dr. Phil took Maher to school, noting the abuse and threat of violence against federal agents has risen dramatically, thanks to unhinged liberals trying to doxx them. Dr. Phil even cursed, which seldom happens: 

MAHER: “Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don’t understand that. You’re a guy who we know for so many years who has been working to put families together, to bring families who are apart and heal them. And now you’re going on raids with people who are literally separating families. Explain that.”

DR. PHIL: “Now that’s bullsh*t.” 

MAHER: “That’s not bullsh*t.” 

DR. PHIL: “That is.” 

MAHER: “They’re not separating families?” 

DR. PHIL: “Well, look, if you arrest somebody that’s a citizen that has committed a crime, or is DUI with the child in the backseat, do you think they don’t separate that family right then, right there?” 

MAHER: “But that’s not what’s going on.” 

DR. PHIL: “Of course they do. What you’re talking about. I was hearing you in your monologue saying you’ve got these ICE agents with masks on. Yes, well, let me tell you why they have their masks on. Because we actually have legislators who passed laws about immigration and funded those laws to be executed. 

“They actually pay these agents to go out and do this. And now they’re doxxing them. They’re putting their names, their pictures, their addresses of their families on the Internet. They’re putting them on telephone poles. So of course they’re wearing masks so they don’t get outed. 

“So people can do violence against their families. The negative actions against ICE agents are up 1,000% in the last several months. 130% violence against them. And why them? 

“They didn’t make the laws. They didn’t make that law. What are you expecting them to do? Just not do their job? If you don’t like the law, change it.” 

Nicely done, doc. 

Last Note: Stephen A. dropped some funny lines, especially on why Pete Buttigieg has zero support among black voters:

