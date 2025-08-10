The Food and Drug Administration Needs to Get Back on Track
Do You Want to Eat Fake Butter? Company Funded by Bill Gates Wants...
Resident to Sue Whitmer Over 35th District Vacancy Amid Political Gridlock
J.D. Vance Calls on GOP to Get Aggressive on Redistricting: 'Time to Fight...
Trump to Address D.C. Crime in Monday Briefing
Beto O’Rourke’s Profane Tirade: F*** the Rules,' Calls GOP 'Fascists'
Complaint: Harvard Med Hiring Violates Constitution
VIP
Trump Admin Offers $50 Million Bounty for Maduro, Targeting Socialist Regime and Narco-Tie...
Former AOC Campaign Staffer Charged With Making Terroristic Threats
Trump Suggests Plans to Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Unleashing $30 Billion...
Newsom Backs Texas Dems’ Escape to Thwart GOP Redistricting Effort
Kash Patel Unloads on Crime in the U.S. in Trump's First 200 Days
ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Accused of Child Sex Crimes After Local Authorities Release...
Iran's Mullahs Moving the Deckchairs on the Titanic
Tipsheet

Trump's Latest Public Safety Initiative Will Likely Cause Libs to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 10, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump is likely to deploy the National Guard to Washington, DC, to restore order and start an all-out rejuvenation of the nation’s capital that he says has been awash with crime, lawlessness, and hordes of homeless people. In typical Trump fashion, he urged the homeless to vacate the city as quickly as possible. 

Advertisement


We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Recommended

Do You Want to Eat Fake Butter? Company Funded by Bill Gates Wants to Know Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Do You Want to Eat Fake Butter? Company Funded by Bill Gates Wants to Know Scott McClallen
New York City: Vote for Sliwa (But Prepare for the Worst) Arthur Schaper
Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run… Derek Hunter
Trump Suggests Plans to Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Unleashing $30 Billion Market Shake-Up Sarah Arnold
How Ya Jewin'? Alan Joseph Bauer
Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Do You Want to Eat Fake Butter? Company Funded by Bill Gates Wants to Know Scott McClallen
Advertisement