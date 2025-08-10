Trump's Latest Public Safety Initiative Will Likely Cause Libs to Melt Down

President Trump is likely to deploy the National Guard to Washington, DC, to restore order and start an all-out rejuvenation of the nation’s capital that he says has been awash with crime, lawlessness, and hordes of homeless people. In typical Trump fashion, he urged the homeless to vacate the city as quickly as possible.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump is considering deploying up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., with an announcement possible as early as tomorrow. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 11, 2025

#UPDATE - Sources tell me District leaders strongly believe President Trump will deploy the National Guard in DC --- although there are NO signs troops are being activated.



Still, city leaders are preparing for that possibility tonight. @WUSA9 — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) August 10, 2025





We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

📍Navy Yard, Washington D.C.



Shots Fired: At approx. 9:26pm shot(s) rang out near the Navy Yard - Ballpark metro stop. A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered shortly afterwards.



A group of 100+ youths were gathered in the park launching fireworks, riding dirt… pic.twitter.com/KIBzSHUWxb — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) August 10, 2025

FBI deployed to D.C. after Trump announces crackdown on homeless people https://t.co/L0NaAqN4Vt — Axios (@axios) August 11, 2025

