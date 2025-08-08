There’s been another change at the Internal Revenue Service: Trump has fired its commissioner. The agency has been in a merry-go-round of department heads. In April, Melanie Krause resigned over a deal struck between the IRS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, wherein illegal alien tax information would be shared.

Then, Gary Shapley was named acting commissioner, which lasted 48 hours, being replaced by Trump, likely at the urging of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who we know was amid a power struggle with Elon Musk.

After that drama, Billy Long was next to serve as head of the IRS. He was confirmed in June, but he’s now being given the boot, with Bessent now acting IRS commissioner while Long is being slated for an ambassadorship somewhere (via NYT):

JUST IN - Trump fires IRS Commissioner Billy Long just two months after confirmation, Treasury Secretary Bessent will serve as acting commissioner in his place — NYT pic.twitter.com/xcwJcKre8j — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 8, 2025

President Trump is removing Billy Long from his job leading the Internal Revenue Service just two months after he was confirmed as commissioner, according to four people familiar with the matter. Mr. Long, a former Republican congressman and staunch ally of Mr. Trump, is expected to be nominated to an ambassadorship, the people said. It is unclear who will next lead the I.R.S., which has had six different people in charge this year. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is in place, a senior administration official said. Mr. Long had been an unusual choice to lead the I.R.S. He did not have much background in tax policy beyond promoting a tax credit that the I.R.S. has warned was riddled with fraud, and while he was in Congress he supported legislation calling for the abolition of the agency entirely. Over his short tenure at the tax agency, Mr. Long, a former auctioneer, traveled to meet with I.R.S. staff across the country and appeared at a National Auction Association conference. He placed two top I.R.S. officials on administrative leave, amplifying a post on social media about the need to “purge” the agency’s work force.

Thanks for your two months of service at the IRS, Billy.

