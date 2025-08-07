Trump Orders a New Census, With a Key Directive
Why Would Tim Walz Post This?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 07, 2025 6:55 AM
Maybe it’s a solidarity thing, but it’s reopening an old wound for Democrats. Kamala Harris had a social media post to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her taking the helm of the 2024 Democratic ticket. Might as well have popped champagne for being a loser. Joe Biden and Kamala are a gruesome twosome at creating scenarios that rip their party apart. I think two equal camps blame Joe, Kamala, or both for the 2024 drubbing liberals received from Donald Trump and the Republicans: Joe for staying in too long and hamstringing Kamala, and Harris for being an all-around terrible choice as a VP and running mate. The incompetence was extraordinary. 

Now, we have Mr. Jazz Hands also posting about how he was honored to be part of a disastrous campaign that got taken to the woodshed by Trump. Walz was someone who Kamala likely didn’t want as her running mate, but Democrats had a white male problem and opted to pick an awkward, effeminate mime to show the party was serious about male voter outreach. It was a disaster:

A year ago today, Kamala Harris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I’m deeply grateful for those wild 91 days. 

While the road ahead is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There’s work to do, and I need you to stay in the fight.

There’s really no need to commemorate this, guys. Any sane person would tuck this away in a drawer forever, but here we are. The post comes on the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, which is fitting since both Tim Walz and the Japanese city were nuked from the air by the forces of freedom. You also cannot make up the coincidence regarding the dates here.

