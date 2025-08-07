VIP
Why Massachusetts' Governor Just Whiffed on Her Redistricting Threat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 07, 2025 6:30 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File

Everyone, relax. It’s just another out-of-touch northeastern liberal making a fool of herself. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey decided to weigh in on the crazy theater produced by Texas Democrats, who fled to Illinois to deny the state legislature a quorum. The special session is trying to push through a new congressional map that Democrats think is unfair because it gives the GOP five new seats. These new districts are majority Hispanic, another sign of how Democrats have bottomed out with voters.  

Healey is threatening to redraw her state’s congressional maps, following Texas’ overhaul, but it’s a funny statement because her state has no Republican district. There hasn’t been a Republican House Member from the Bay State since the Cabot Lodge family was dominant. Okay, not really, but it’s been over 30 years.   

So, please, gerrymander away, governor. Have fun tearing your party apart. That’s some bad staff work. 

