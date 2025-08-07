Why Massachusetts' Governor Just Whiffed on Her Redistricting Threat

Everyone, relax. It’s just another out-of-touch northeastern liberal making a fool of herself. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey decided to weigh in on the crazy theater produced by Texas Democrats, who fled to Illinois to deny the state legislature a quorum. The special session is trying to push through a new congressional map that Democrats think is unfair because it gives the GOP five new seats. These new districts are majority Hispanic, another sign of how Democrats have bottomed out with voters.

Healey is threatening to redraw her state’s congressional maps, following Texas’ overhaul, but it’s a funny statement because her state has no Republican district. There hasn’t been a Republican House Member from the Bay State since the Cabot Lodge family was dominant. Okay, not really, but it’s been over 30 years.

Massachusetts Governor Healey is threatening to redistrict her state in response to what's happening in Texas.



The only problem? There hasn't been a Republican in the Massachusetts House in 31 years 😂



"Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton have left us no choice. That’s the… pic.twitter.com/kv29ET2Wlr — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 6, 2025

Is Massachusetts just threatening to further marginalize already marginalized conservatives? https://t.co/q0SCmLrLpl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 6, 2025

I think the best she could do is to redraw it to add another Democrat seat?



And even then, I don't think she actually can. https://t.co/Au0zy9dyWs — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2025

So, please, gerrymander away, governor. Have fun tearing your party apart. That’s some bad staff work.

