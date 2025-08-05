Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense...

Texas Democrats have fled the state. They don’t want to give the state legislature a quorum to pass a congressional map that favors Republicans. So, they decided to seek refuge in Illinois, a gerrymandered state in the country. The irony is almost as bad as the MLB moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta in 2021 over Georgia’s voter integrity laws. The game was held in Colorado that year, a state with voter ID laws.

Gerrymandering did not begin under Donald Trump, which seems to ooze from all the whining and shouting from Democrats about the Texas map. The good news is that this isn’t going to become a thing like Wendy Davis’ abortion filibuster. No one cares about this, and the messaging has already cooked Democrats, as even the legacy media thinks they fled. These communication breakdowns happen when you lack a plan, a clear message, or a leader.

As a Jersey native, I lived under the yoke of gerrymandering—look at some of these districts. And Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy even tossed a redistricting threat aimed at Republicans, as if that’s shocking. My man, you can say that. It has been done elsewhere. Both parties do it. What am I missing here, but it's application in the Garden State—not going to happen (via Newsweek):

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said this week he is not ruling out the possibility of redrawing the state's Congressional districts to counter Texas Republicans' redraw efforts. However, any attempt at changing the Garden State's Congressional boundaries will face a major legal roadblock, Dan Cassino, professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University, told Newsweek. "The New Jersey Constitution explicitly forbids a mid-decade redistricting, unless the state's districts are struck down by a court, so the odds of New Jersey redistricting are slim to none," Cassino said.

In Illinois, the state where these Texas cowards fled to fight an unfair map, they redistricted their maps, with the intent of squeezing out Republicans. I don’t think any state representatives fled to prevent that map from being made official, because Republicans aren’t insane (via AP):

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois’ new congressional district map into law Tuesday, formalizing political boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year’s midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The map, approved in October by Democrats who control the Illinois Legislature, was intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and make elections easier for Democratic candidates, even with the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss. Democrats said the new map reflected Illinois’ diversity by adding a second predominantly Latino district and maintaining three predominantly Black districts.

California even redrew its maps in 2021 to help Democrats keep their then-majority on the Hill (via Politico):

California has a new congressional map, and the lines bolster Democrats’ uphill quest to maintain their minuscule House majority. Final maps approved late Monday by the state’s independent redistricting commission create more challenging districts for Republican incumbents without substantially undermining the prospects of vulnerable Democrats. While Democrats are poised to absorb California’s overall loss of a House seat due to declining population, the emerging map could point to Democrats holding ground or picking up seats.

The problem for Democrats is that there aren’t enough states to gerrymander. They’re tapped out, with deportations increasing, and blue states poised to lose electoral votes due to declining populations, the lifeblood of the Democratic Party is being drained, and they don’t know what to do. It’s what happens when you think demography is destiny. It’s not. The five new districts the GOP would supposedly claim with Texas’ new map are majority Hispanic.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the derelict Democrats who ran away. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to expel the lawmakers. I think both should happen.

🚨Rep. Crockett MOCKS Gov. Abbotts "cute little warrants" sent to absconding Dems.



"I think he's just talkin...no one came to get me last time. It's just a cute little warrant that has a cute little frame on it...[Abbott] is just talkin the big talk so he can rile up his base." pic.twitter.com/9FQUZ8xxmO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2025

