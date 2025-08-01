Here Are the Top Lies John Brennan Told to Push the Russian Collusion Hoax

John, just lawyer up and prepare to be charged at this point. The man isn’t doing anything to tilt the needle by penning New York Times op-eds and going on MSNBC. We know what you did—Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard exposed it, and you must deal with the fallout.

There’s no spinning it, no hiding from it, and no avoiding it: the Russian collusion hoax was a seditious conspiracy to destroy the Trump White House, and you were one of the main henchmen. Yesterday was the anniversary of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Donald Trump. The collusion delusion was given fake credibility because Brennan, James Comey, and James Clapper forced the Steele dossier into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment.

Hans Mahncke listed the top lies Brennan told about this fiasco in The Federalist:

The first was a snippet from a lone HUMINT (human intelligence) source, with an anti-Trump bias who claimed: “Putin had made this decision [to leak DNC emails] after he had come to believe that the Democratic nominee had better odds of winning the U.S. presidential election, and that [candidate Trump], whose victory Putin was counting on, most likely would not be able to pull off a convincing victory.” As one senior CIA officer told HPSCI staff, “We don’t know what was meant by that,” and “five people read it five ways.” CIA officers also admitted: “We don’t have direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected.” […] The second of Brennan’s tips was even flimsier: Brennan ordered inclusion of information from an anonymous email claiming Russia planned engagement with the Trump campaign as far back as February 2016. There was zero evidence that the Trump team ever reciprocated or was even aware of such plans. What the ICA did not disclose was that the tip came from a Ukrainian intelligence source with known anti-Trump bias. In fact, at the time, the Ukrainian government was openly hostile to Trump, with top officials publicly attacking him. […] The third Brennan claim — that members of Putin’s inner circle preferred Trump — is probably the flimsiest of all, though the competition is admittedly fierce. A supposedly “established” source claimed to have heard a secondhand account about something allegedly said in 2014, before Trump was even a candidate. No one knows where the information originated, or if it did at all. The fourth — and most infamous — input was the fraudulent Steele dossier. For years we were told the dossier was merely an appendix, peripheral to the ICA. That was a lie. The new HPSCI [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] report confirms it was cited in the main text as evidence of Putin’s alleged support for Trump. Just as with his other three supposed intelligence leads, career intelligence officials urged Brennan not to include it. One CIA officer recalled Brennan brushing aside concerns about the dossier’s complete lack of verification: “Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?” After overruling their objections, Brennan lied to Congress about the dossier’s use in the ICA, first in 2017, then again in 2023. […] As bad as all this is, the most brazen abuse may be buried in a footnote. According to the HPSCI report, Brennan personally blocked two HUMINT reports — presumably because they contradicted his narrative — from being formally disseminated.

The HPSCI report directed by then-committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Kash Patel was one of the chief investigators who uncovered rampant abuse regarding the Russian collusion hoax. Patel now helms the FBI as its director, finding burn bags containing thousands of documents pertaining to the Russian collusion hoax. The Durham annex was in this bag, by the way.

