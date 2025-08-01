Brennan/Clapper's Insane NYT Op-Ed Burns to Ash After Durham Annex Disclosure

James Clapper and John Brennan penned an op-ed in The New York Times defending their Russian collusion hoax peddling. Do these men have no shame? It’s a rhetorical question. Of course, they don’t. But the piece was published before the release of the declassified annex of the Durham report, which investigated the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, and it’s been burned to ash. I don’t know what these guys were thinking—this game is over. We know what you did, and how you did it. The only lingering question is when FBI agents arrive at your homes and cuff you, which would make a most satisfying sight.

John Brennan and James Clapper in the New York Times: @DNIGabbard claims that Obama admin "silenced intelligence professionals" is "patently false."



Intelligence Community whistleblower: I was "actively pressured" to change my assessment. pic.twitter.com/kUkq1poNZb — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 31, 2025

Most of it is a recycling of fiction, a reloading of the myth that there was Russian collusion. Brennan and Clapper insist that there is no conspiracy. The documents say otherwise. Brennan had no credible source that Moscow wanted Trump to win. To the contrary, they couldn’t care less but felt Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election. They had nothing on Trump—no blackmail file. They did have dirt on Clinton, however. Two of the Obama administration’s most shameless and eloquent liars are doing it again, and it’s no shock that The New York Times greenlit this laughable piece. And yes, they did pressure analysts to sign off on their fiction. It's over, man:

Let’s recap. The Trump administration’s claims focus on the intelligence community’s findings about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which were published in January 2017. The assessment found that President Vladimir Putin of Russia had ordered an influence campaign to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process and harm the electability and potential presidency of the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. The assessment also found that the Russians had developed a “clear preference” for Mr. Trump and aspired to help his election prospects. It further stated that the Russians employed a variety of tactics as part of this campaign, including hacking into the email accounts of Democratic Party organizations and officials and publicly releasing the stolen data through digital allies. Those covert activities were complemented by the overt but disguised efforts of Russian government intelligence agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries and paid social media users. As stated in the assessment, Mr. Putin himself ordered Russian intelligence to conduct the campaign. […] The special counsel John Durham, who was appointed during Mr. Trump’s first term to investigate how the Russia probe was conducted, similarly found no evidence of an Obama administration conspiracy against Mr. Trump. But he affirmed the findings of the special counsel Robert Mueller, who conducted a separate investigation into the allegations, which found ample evidence of Russian interference in the election. More recently, the C.I.A.’s Mr. Ratcliffe ordered yet another review of the 2017 assessment, which determined that its “level of analytic rigor exceeded that of most [intelligence] assessments.”

Did Brennan even read the Mueller report? That line alone is worth muting the rest of this drivel.

He absolutely did come to that conclusion: https://t.co/iiYriydVzg pic.twitter.com/9HGEcADbvB — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 30, 2025

Everything about this piece is wrong, exposed, disemboweled, gutted, filleted, and deep fried by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, finally releasing all the documents showing that Brennan, Clapper, Obama, Comey, and others didn’t like the initial assessment that Moscow’s 2016 antics didn’t impact our election. In 2017, the ICA was ordered, the Steele Dossier was included, and Brennan and his henchmen forced it down everyone’s throats. Seasoned analysts knew better, and we know there was pushback, because everyone and their mother knew the dossier was hot garbage.

Lies and the lying liars who tell them should’ve been the headline for this piece. Brennan-Clapper thought they set the record straight. They just rehashed the same old script that’s been shredded many times over by the facts.

John, you’d do well right now to focus on getting a lawyer.

