Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction
Wait, That's Why Panican Jerome Powell Won't Cut the Rates
Kamala Harris Just Answered a Huge Question About Her Political Future
You Won't Believe Who This Dog-Killing Animal Rights Group Is Suing This Time
VIP
The Bulwark Arrests Christ
Mayorkas to Death Row?
Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody
Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud?
'Make Health Tech Great Again' Seeks to Modernize American Healthcare
Sec. Duffy Responds Reports of Aviation Near-Misses
UCLA Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit For Over $6 Million
VIP
One State’s Education Department Instructed Schools to Defy Trump’s Trans Athlete Executiv...
Mary Washington Monument Defaced With Antifa Graffiti
Tipsheet

This GOP Senator Has Had Enough of Jerome Powell Wetting His Panican Pants on the Interest Rates

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 30, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has had enough of Federal Reserve Chair Panican Jerome Powell refusing to cut the rates again. The market has never been more robust, with consumer confidence on the rebound—another metric the experts said was plummeting like the OceanGate submersible. Inflation rates remain under three percent, which is lower than at any point under the failed Biden administration. That crisis is under control, but Panican Powell once again refused to nudge. 

Advertisement

The Ohio Republican is pushing a resolution that will force Powell to cut the rates to alleviate the burden on working families. Moreno has been on a one-man war against the Federal Reserve chair, calling him grossly incompetent:

Recommended

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Overall, the experts were wrong again today, a statement that has become an evergreen one regarding anything involving President Donald J. Trump. They said the tariffs would torpedo the economy, ushering in an era of high inflation. Wrong. The second quarter economic report had us growing at three percent.  

The golden age is upon us. The Fed needs to cut the rates. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Wait, That's Why Panican Jerome Powell Won't Cut the Rates Matt Vespa
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction Katie Pavlich
Mayorkas to Death Row? Ann Coulter
Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody Dmitri Bolt
Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud? Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement