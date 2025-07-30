This GOP Senator Has Had Enough of Jerome Powell Wetting His Panican Pants on the Interest Rates

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has had enough of Federal Reserve Chair Panican Jerome Powell refusing to cut the rates again. The market has never been more robust, with consumer confidence on the rebound—another metric the experts said was plummeting like the OceanGate submersible. Inflation rates remain under three percent, which is lower than at any point under the failed Biden administration. That crisis is under control, but Panican Powell once again refused to nudge.

Powell’s political games & tariff fearmongering are costing Americans billions - President Trump’s economy is on fire & it’s long overdue for Powell to lower rates.



That’s why I’m introducing a bill calling on him to do right thing for working Americans & cut rates ASAP. pic.twitter.com/G399YMXB2f — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 30, 2025

The Ohio Republican is pushing a resolution that will force Powell to cut the rates to alleviate the burden on working families. Moreno has been on a one-man war against the Federal Reserve chair, calling him grossly incompetent:

Despite insane levels of scare tactics and apocalyptic rhetoric, President Trump delivers a massive GDP increase. And this is just the beginning!



The golden age of America has begun! https://t.co/gGhfuQIvqI — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 30, 2025

Jay Powell just can’t do the job. He was too late raising rates when Democrats set the economy on fire, refuses to cut rates now that it might help Trump, and may have even lied to Congress about the $3.1bn Taj Mahal he’s building at the Fed.



Time to go. pic.twitter.com/AFc5tp3d9a — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 25, 2025

WATCH: @berniemoreno breaks down Jerome Powell’s horrific track record:



“Proven to be extraordinarily incompetent.”



Time to go! pic.twitter.com/0LQoOHWOwE — Team Moreno (@teammoreno2024) July 29, 2025

Overall, the experts were wrong again today, a statement that has become an evergreen one regarding anything involving President Donald J. Trump. They said the tariffs would torpedo the economy, ushering in an era of high inflation. Wrong. The second quarter economic report had us growing at three percent.

The golden age is upon us. The Fed needs to cut the rates.

